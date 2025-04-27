UDFAS NA NFL Draft 2025





Georgia football players landed during the seven rounds and 257 picks of the three-day NFL concept that ended on Saturday evening. Thirteen Bulldog players were selected, including broad recipient Arian Smith, who was in the lead in the fourth round on day 3, but there are other players from the 2024 team who will try to make a schedule as an unused free agent. That was the path of Georgia Those boys such as David Andrews, Drew Butler, Demarcus Dobbs, Aryry Jones, Fernando Velasco, Rodrigo Blankenship and Danny Ware took NFL CARRIES. Come back here to see where this year's unsigned Georgia players have landed: Truss has a free agent with Denver, according to his agent, Kristen Kuliga. Truss spent six seasons in Georgia, where he started at Tackle and guard. The 6-foot-7, 309 pound West Warwick, RI, product started 42 games, including during the 2022 National Championship season. Stackhouse confirmed with the Athens Banner-Herald that he will draw with the Packers. The 6-foot-3, 327 pound Stackhouse started three years, including in the National Championship team of Georgias 2022. He made 96 tackles more than 59 games in his career. Chambliss signs Sammy Spina at Minnesota according to agent. That confirms a report from ESPN.com. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Chambliss shared the Georgia last season with 6 bags with first Rounder Jalon Walker. Chambliss made 40 tackles with 9 for loss. The Carrollton product was a two-year-old starter for the Bulldogs. He had 87 career -touches and an interception < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> YuroSek signed with the VikingsThe NFL team announced. He is one of the 19 to officially sign with the team, including Chaz Chambliss from Georgia. YuroSek was seen as an impact transfer after making more than 100 catches in Stanford where he had five touchdown catches. The 6-foot-4, 245 pound Bakersfield, California, Native had a relatively quiet 2024 season for Georgia with 15 catches for 185 yards and no touchdowns. Georgia NFL Draft Picks 2025 Round 1, choose 11: Mykel Williams, Defensive End, 49ers

Mykel Williams, Defensive End, 49ers Round 1, choose 15 Jalon Walker, Linebacker/Edge, Falcons

Jalon Walker, Linebacker/Edge, Falcons Round 1, choose 27: Malaki Starks, Safety, Ravens

Malaki Starks, Safety, Ravens Round 2, choose 57: Tate rat patron, attacking guard, Lion

Tate rat patron, attacking guard, Lion Round 3, choose 81: Dylan Fairchild, Offensive Guard, Bengal

Dylan Fairchild, Offensive Guard, Bengal Round 3, choose 95: Jared Wilson, Center, Patriots

Jared Wilson, Center, Patriots Round 4, choose 110: Arian Smith, broad recipient, Jets

Arian Smith, broad recipient, Jets Round 4, choose 114: Trevor Etienne, running back, Panthers

Trevor Etienne, running back, Panthers Round 5, choose 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Defensive End, Vikingen

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Defensive End, Vikingen Round 5, choose 161: Smael Mondon, Linebacker, Eagles

Smael Mondon, Linebacker, Eagles Round 6, Pick 198: Warren Brinson, Defensive Tackle, Packers

Warren Brinson, Defensive Tackle, Packers Round 7, choose 230: And Jackson, safety, lions

And Jackson, safety, lions Round 7, choose 244: Dominic Lovett, broad recipient, lions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/sports/college/bulldogs-extra/2025/04/26/georgia-undrafted-free-agents-nfl-draft-2025-nazir-stackhouse-chaz-chambliss/83155111007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos