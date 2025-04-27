Sports
Which tigers drew after the NFL design of 2025?
Auburn The 2025 NFL Draft is a wrap and three former Auburn football players found new professional houses.
For the second year in line, the Tigers had not set a prospect in the first three rounds. That is the first time that it happened in more than four decades, but the last day of the design made up for it, with Jarquez Hunter, Keandre Lambert-Smith, Jalen Mcleod taken in round five to seven.
Hunter was the 15th selection of the last day, taken on 117th generally by the Los Angeles Rams. The following two rounds gave Chestnut his two other trottes, with Lambert-Smith on the way to the Los Angeles Chargers In the fifth, and McLeod goes to Jacksonville in the sixth.
For that trio, however, no other tiger had mentioned their name, which marked the least trot tees that the program has had since 2022.
Now it is an open season for the former Tigers who have not been selected. They will try to find their own houses as unprecedented free agents. Follow here as Auburn players draw with teams after the NFL concept.
Auburn Football UDFA Tracker: Which tigers have drawn with NFL teams?
Auburn Football: Hugh Freeze Talks Roster Management, Transfer Portal
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze discusses the schedule management and the Spring Transfer Portal window after a day on 12 April in the Jordan its stage.
12:49 pm, April 27: Philip Blidi gets his NFL opportunity with the Tennessee TitansAuburn announced on Sunday.
Blidi was transferred to Auburn for the 2024 season, and in 12 games he registered 21 tackles, 1 bag, 1 tackle for loss, a pass break -up and an awkward recovery.
7:42 pm, April 26: Auburn Linebackers Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi, and Auburn receiver Robert Lewis, signed as unguomed free agents with the Minnesota Vikingsannounced the franchise.
Both Mausi and Lewis have been transferred to Auburn for the 2024 season, from Duke and Georgia State respectively. In 12 games, Mausi registered 81 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 pockets, 2 pass -Break -Ups and a forced junk. Lewis caught 16 passes in 11 games and he amounted to a total of 155 yards.
Keys transferred to Auburn from Ole Miss for the 2023 season, and in two years he made 69 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 bags, 4 pass breakups and a forced junk.
7:23 pm, April 26: Auburn's starting quarterback The last two seasons, Payton Thorne, gets a chance at the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the switch from Michigan State, Thorne played in 24 games for the past two seasons. At that time he completed 62% of his passes for 4,468 Yards and threw 37 touchdowns into 19 intercepts. He also registered 798 Rush Yards and 5 touchdowns on 246.
7:09 pm, April 26: Rivaldo Fairweather will be a Dallas-Cowboy, according to a report by Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.
Fairweather crossed to Auburn from Fiu after the 2022 season, and in 25 games he caught 69 passes for 766 Yards and 8 Touchdowns.
6:54 pm, April 26: One of Auburn's most likely candidates for a day three concept selection will become Pro as an unknown free agent, with Justin Melo of the concept network that reports that Linebacker Eugene Asante signs with the Miami Dolphins.
Both a senior bowl participant and NFL Combine Invitee, Asante was considered a top 100 prospect on the way to the last day of the design.
In three seasons in Auburn, Asante 134 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 bags, 2 messy recovery and 1 defensive touchdown registered.
6:53 pm, April 26: The old starting Punter from Auburn, Oscar Chapman, signs with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
In 59 career competitions, Chapman took 243 times for 10,573 Yards, which was good for an average of 43.5 yards per point. It was also an average of 4.5 meters per point-backkeer, with 94 of his stairs in the 20-Yard line.
6:04 pm, April 26: Isaiah Raikes sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.
Raikes brought four seasons in Texas A&M before switching to Auburn for the 2024 season. As a tiger he registered a total of 15 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
6:04 pm, April 26: The first Auburn player to receive a post-Draft recording is defensive Lineman Jayson Jones, according to a report by Justin Melo from the concept network.
A resident of Calera, Alabama, Jones went back to Auburn after having spent his first -year season in Oregon. In three seasons he registered 65 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass break -Up and 1 messy recovery.
Auburn Football: Tigers who have signed as unpredicted free agents
- QB Payton Thorne: Cincinnati Bengals
- Auburn Career Stats (2023-24): 361 for 582 (62%) pass, 4,468 Pass Yards (7.7 YPA), 37 passing touchdowns, 19 interceptions; 798 Rush Yards (3.2 YPC), 246 attempts, 5 hasty touchdowns (24 games)
- WR Robert Lewis: Minnesota Vikings
- Auburn Career Stats (2024): 16 receptions, 155 receiving yards (9.7 YPC) (11 games)
- At Rivaldo Fairweather: Dallas Cowboys
- Auburn Career Stats (2023-24): 69 Receptions, 766 Receiving Werves (11.1 YPC), 8 Receiving touchdowns (25 games)
- DL Isaiah Raikes: Tennessee Titans
- Auburn Career Stats (2024): 15 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss (11 games)
- DL Jayson Jones: Baltimore Ravens
- Auburn career statistics (2022-24): 65 Total Tayles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass break -Up, 1 messy recovery (37 games)
- DL Philip Blidi: Tennessee Titans
- Auburn Career Stats (2024): 21 Total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 bag, 1 pass breakup, 1 messy recovery (12 games)
- LB Austin Keys: Minnesota Vikings
- Auburn Career Stats (2023-24): 69 Total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 bags, 4 pass -Breakups, 1 forced junk (20 games)
- LB Dorian Mausi: Minnesota Vikings
- Auburn Career Stats (2024): 81 Total Tayles, 9.0 Tackles for loss, 2.5 bags, 2 Pass breakups, 1 forced junk (12 games)
- LB Eugene Asante: Miami Dolphins
- Auburn career statistics (2022-24): 134 Total Tayles, 14 Tackles for loss, 7.5 bags, 2 messy recovery, 1 defensive touchdown (29 games)
- P Oscar Chapman: Minnesota Vikings
- Auburn career statistics (2020-24): 243 points, 10,573 point Yards (43.5 YPP), 193 Retour Yards allowed (4.5 YPR), 94 points brought down in 20-year line (59 competitions)
Auburn Football: Tigers selected in the NFL design of 2025
Here is a complete list of the Auburn players who have been selected in NFL Draft 2025:
Adam Cole is the Auburn Athletics Beat writer for the advertiser of Montgomery. He can be reached via e -mail on [email protected] or on X, the platform that is previously known as Twitter, @colereeporter.
