A puck in the eye changed a hockey game in a nightmare (exclusive)

Liz Brown saw her fiancée, Russel del Gesso playing ice hockey when the unimaginable happened

Del Gesso was hit in the face with a hockeypuck, and his eye “actually exploded”

They then spent the next two days in different hospitals with doctors who worked to save the eye of del Gesso

Liz Brown saw her fiancé, Russel del Gesso, playing ice hockey as he always does, but neither were prepared for what happened afterwards.

Ice hockey is how she and her fiancé met each other, and he is heavily involved in the hockey community where they live in Richland. With her children and her parents in the crowd, Brown and her family, del Gesso welcomed when it happened unimaginable. Someone in the other team shot him and the puck tipped straight under his sight and hit him, put him straight into the eyeball.

Brown knew that something was gone immediately when she saw how del Gesso grabbed his face and stopped the game. Blood came from his face.

Brown's parents took her children back and she went to the dressing room with del Gesso to help him change his hockey equipment and assess the damage. Once they got in the car, they drove directly to the First Aid. Because their hospital does not have an ophthalmic department, they waited with the other patients for first aid and were told that it would take five hours before they saw someone. As soon as Brown told the staff that she thought del Gesso could lose his eye, the staff quickly moved to see him.

Russel del Gesso and his fiancé.

Liz Brown



“One of the nurses said that 'time is is tissue' when it comes to an eyeball injury,” Brown shares. “They said that everything that brains looked good, but the eyeball tore. There is no closer than Spokane or Seattle.

Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest.

Due to a storm in the area, Lifeflight could not get a escape path and ambulances would take a long time to transport him because they should go over a mountain pass.

“We can wait for an ambulance and wait the storm, or you can take it. So I said,” Well, I'm going to take him with me. I'm not going to sit here and wait, “Brown remembers. 'Someone has just told me' Time is tissue '. “Brown's father went to her first aid and they started at 11 p.m. on the three and a half -hour trip, fed by energy drinks.

“We arrived in Seattle, checked in and were seen by the amazing ophthalmologist. They tested to determine the severity of the damage, said it was torn and confirmed that there is nothing wrong with the brain,” said Brown. They were then transferred to the trauma surgical wing and had to wait to see the Retina Fellow.

“They took him in an operation and they told me it would take about three to four hours. My father and I just sat and waited and they came out within about two hours [later]And the doctor said he was able to reform the eye and put the eyeball back together, which was absolutely shocking. ”

Del Gesso in the hospital.

Liz Brown



The doctors were able to save his eye, but the first operation was completely about damage check. The goal was to clean it up, put it back together and to ensure that it was safe for infection. Del Gesso and Brown should return within a week to determine whether they could do something about his vision.

At this point, Del Gesso left for more than 20 hours without eating, and when Brown asked what he wanted, he said Tacos. So brown and her father found the best tacos in Seattle and they ate with del Gesso after he came out of the operation.

The latest update is that the damaged eye of del Gesso has no vision and a detached retina. The doctor told them that there is probably about a 50% chance to re -confirm the retina and get the eyesight back. They are currently in a delicate place because his cornea has to be cured enough to go back to go back surgically.

In a quiet moment, Brown was at del Gesso and put her feet on his bed. Del Gesso started rubbing her feet. Brown conquered this moment and shared it later TapWhere the video went viral and 10.7 million views gained. “My fiancé took a hockeypuck against the eye and his eyeball exploded in principle …” Read the text overlay on the video. This small moment of care for others despite his own situation is simply the type of person who is del Gesso, “a great man,” explains Brown.

“He is very cool and strong, and he certainly has this mentality that:” It is what it is. It happened. I can't just hang around and slaughter it and be sad about it. I'm going to do everything to improve it. ” He even said, “It's just a big challenge to overcome,” Brown shares. “It will be a long way. It will be difficult, but he is strong, and he will let life happen anyway. He is not a person to let something like that down.”

Del Gesso is vice-president of the Referee Association for ice hockey, as well as co-owner of the company that runs the Adult Hockey League in the area and a Commissioner for the Parks and Rec Division of Kennewick. He appears for everyone in his community, and now they can appear before him. The moment has also fueled a number of local players to be a bit safer during the ice rink.

“Hundreds of people immediately asked him if he was doing well. The next day there were adult hockey games, and six of the people who usually do not wear a cage or a complete mask with cages and full masks,” she said. “The local hockey store sold 25 full cages the next day.”

While the road to recovery is long and uncertain for Del Gesso, Brown shares that during the entire process they trust strangers, friends and family for guidance and support. By sharing the story of del Gesso online, Brown received messages from people who have made similar injuries and offer their advice.

“The beauty is the number of people who contacted words of encouragement, support, advice and stories. There are three or four people with whom I regularly communicate who were strangers a week ago, whose husband has almost exactly the same injury through skiing,” says Brown. “They all gave me really good advice on how they can keep him comfortable and sharing articles and various doctors, and that's great.”