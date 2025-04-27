



The price of everything seems to keep his upward spiral up. However, there are many free activities that you can enjoy in the Santa Clarita Valley. Placerita Canyon Natural Area 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall 91321 Info www.placerita.org/ Where else can you enjoy a day walking paths, seeing wild flowers, as well as birds and other critters, while you also enjoy informative displays and nature presentations? Meet the superintendent of Parks every Saturday to find out more about the park and what it offers. Celebrate Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country 91351 Info bit.ly/3ry3uda From 9 May to 12 September, on the second Friday of the month, 6-9 pm, the Celebrate series brings the world to the SCV. Upcoming cultural festivals include Ireland, New Zealand, Colombia, Italy and Thailand. Santa Clarita Public Libraries There are three City of Santa Clarita Public Libraries in Santa Clarita. Each library organizes a large number of free programs with experiences for all ages and interests. The libraries are located in the old city of Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia. Visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com to see a calendar of upcoming events. Los Angeles County Libraries Info Lacountylibrary.org In addition to the three city libraries, the province has two locations in Santa Clarita. One is located in Stevenson Ranch (25950 The Old Road) and the other in Castaic (27971 Sloan Canyon Road). In addition to the activities on location, the province also offers various virtual activities from book clubs to life skills to educational programs. Old city of Newhall Main Street, Newhall 91321 Info oldtownnewhall.com There are many free things to do in the old city of Newhall, including visiting the walk of the Western stars, participating in a self-guided treasure hunt to help you explore the Senses Block Party and seasonal events such as the annual lighting of the Christmas tree for the Newhall library. Newhall Walking Tour I am not sure where to explore OTN, maybe you want to download the Walking Tour app that you will direct to filming locations, public art, historical locations and more. For more information, visit Bit.ly/44AIH59 Ramon Garcia, 10, (left) and Ricardo Calderon play NBA Jam on Santa Claritas first 2025 Senses Block Party, theme March Madness. Photo by Katherine Quezada / The Signal Senses Main Street in Old Town Newhall From March to October the Senses Block Party takes place on the third Thursday of every month, 19-10 hours The Block Party offers the chance to go out the house and enjoy a free evening with theme-related activities and more. Upcoming themes include 15 May Spions and 19 June Date Night. Future themes that must be announced. Walk of Western Stars Since 1981, The Walk of Western Stars has honored the legends of Western film, television and radio that contributed to Americas Heritage. Inductes are honored with bronze stars and terrazzo tiles stamped in Main Street. Honorees include Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, John Wayne, Sam Elliott, Richard Farnsworth and Bruce Dern. Almost 100 Honoree stars can be viewed. Take a walk through Main Street to find the star of your favorite Western artist. Community centers Info bit.ly/3gj3nzq Santa Clarita has three community centers that offer a variety of activities, including basketball, pickleball, table tennis and swimming, depending on the location. The Newhall Community Center is located on 22421 Market St., Canyon Country on 18410 Sierra Highway and Valencia on 26147 McBean PWY. City parks Info bit.ly/3gh8sin There are 38 community parks throughout the city that offer a variety of facilities, including baseball diamonds; basketball, pickleball and tennis courts; Fitness zones; Horseshoe Pits; Inclusive playgrounds; BBQs and picnic tables; And more. The cube If you want to cool off during a hot summer day Go to the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, where you can watch adult hockey, or just see how skaters practice about the ice.

