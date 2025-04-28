



Preview of the 2025 National Table Tennis Championships in Osun. Defending champion Jamiu Ayanwale and Sukurat Aiyelabegan start their deficiency defense on Monday 28 April, as the 5th edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships starts in the historic city of Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State. Ayanwale, who represents Rivers State, dominated the 2024 edition, with exceptional skills and determination. He triumphed in the men's Singles and defeated Wasiu Azeez from Oyo State in an exciting final.

Similarly, Kwaras Aiyelabegan impressed by the overcome of top candidates, including Lagos State Champion Bose Odusanya, with a decisive 4-0 win in the final of the ladies singles. This year, Ayanwale will be confronted with fierce competition from players such as Omanah Amadi, Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Akinwale Fagbamila in the Herenkriven. In the meantime, Aiyelabegan, known for its unique pimple style, will compete with famous rivals such as Odusanya, Aminat Fashola and Bisola Asaju in the ladies' singles. With more than 50 teams from states and clubs in Nigeria confirmed for this year's edition, the singles events are expected to attract considerable attention. The tournament promises a mix of table tennis and entertainment, with the newly built Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Hall set to organize the action. From April 28 to May 2, Players from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Taraba, Nasarawa, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, Osun, and other states, along with teams from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Police Force, will compete for honor in the five-day tournament with a prize pool of N11.5 million. As an addition to the excitement, the tournament will contain daily versions of different artists, guaranteeing a lively atmosphere. Events include men's singles, ladies singles, u-15 boys and girls singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles, veteran singles, para men's singles open, para ladies singles open, deaf men's singles, deaf ladies singles and local singles.

