



Jalin Conyers from Texas Tech Football on Nil, Transfer Portal Experience Texas Tech Football Tight End Jalin Conyers is at his third school and has played in Oklahoma and Arizona State. Now he is back to his roots in West -Texas The 2025 NFL Draft Conclude with two former Texas Tech Football players that are chosen. On Friday evening the Las Vegas Raiders took offensive Lineman Caleb Rogers in the third round, and on Saturday the Cincinnati Bengals chose Tahj Brooks back in the sixth round. Rogers went with the 98th General Pick, Brooks with the 193rd. As soon as the design ends, the dashboard for teams starts to create unguished free agents. Here is a list of Texas Tech players who have found landing spots, according to Tech Athletics. Pro hopeful at a glance: NFL Draft: Texas Tech Football Best Available Board Hey, I know you: Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech Football goes years ago with his new Bengals position coach Te Jalin Conyers: Miami Dolphins Conyers was ranked by several analysts under the top 200 of the available design perspectives, partly based on the agility he showed at the NFL Combine. He caught at least 30 passes each of his last three seasons from the University Football, including the 2024 season when he caught 30 passes for 320 yards and five TDs. He also hurried for two touchdowns and threw one. WR Josh Kelly: Dallas Cowboys Last season, Kelly caught 89 passes for 1,023 Yards and five touchdowns, the first two digits that rank ninth and 19th respectively in the FBS. It was not enough to weigh against his running of 4.70 seconds in the 40-Yard Sprint at the NFL Combine. However, a broad recipient was an observed need that Dallas had not treated in the concept, so Kelly will try to take advantage of the chance with the cowboys. More: NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant is former Texas Tech Football Player Kobee Minor More: NFL Draft: see the Texas Tech Football Connections that went in the 2nd round S CJ Baskerville, Denver Broncos How you can get on the right side of Texas Tech Football Player: Call it by his middle name Red Raiders' Safety CJ Baskerville: 'It would really heat my heart if people call me when Julien and my mother saw it' Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Baskerville was the third leading tackler from Tech last season with 78 stops and made 4 interceptions, bound for third place in BIG 12. He started 23 games in two seasons with the Red raiders After the state of San Diego. The Broncos did not set up safety and they invited Baskerville for their upcoming Minicamp. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> CB Bralyn Lux: Cincinnati Bengals < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Lux was credited with 32 tackles, 3 pass breakups and a interception last season. He played in 21 games, from 17, for two seasons with the Red Raiders after switching from Fresno State. The Bengal did not set a cornerback. Te Mason Tharp: Houston Texans Tharp, from the suburb of Houston van Klein, received a mini -camp invitation from his hometown team. In four years at the Red Raiders, Tharp 57 fits for 614 yards and 9 touchdowns. He played in 43 games and started 33.

