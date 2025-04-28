Ladies Tennis Drops Championship Hartbreker near Elon





Elon, NC In a back and forth nail biter until the end, William & Mary Women's Tennis dropped a heart breaker, 4-2, on Elon in the CAA Championship match on Sunday afternoon in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Elon's first CAA championship broke a series of three-straw League crowns for W&M (14-6). In total, the tribe has won 29 of the 40 CAA championships of all time. After Elon won the double point, seniors Alessandra Angel And Rod Won straight set competitions at number 2 and no. 3 to even pull the trunk at two. The championship amounted to a trio of three -letters at number 1, no. 5 and no. 6. The Phoenix (19-5) took the lead forever with a victory at the court six. First -year Mira Kernagis jumped to a certain advantage and took the first, 6-3, from Lisa Kranec. The Rookie van de Stam jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second, before Kranec stormed back to bind the game with 6-4 victory. In the decisive third set, Kernagis fought back and cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-3. Kranec served the game to give the home team a 3-2 lead. At No. 5, second -year Francesca Davis Ralled from a fixed shortage against Madison Cordisco and the second with a scoreline of 6-4. She led 4-3 in the third and served when the game was abandoned with the championship decided. Senior Hedda Gurholt Almost attracted a huge comeback at number 1. The dual reigning CAA player of the year dropped the opening set to Simone Bergeron, 6-4, but bounced back to take the second with a matching 6-4 line. Gurholt was a 5-2 deficit in the third, but once against a break to close within 5-4. Bergeron, however, won the last two points of the 10th match to guarantee the victory of the Phoenix's championship. In double, senior Emma Fernald And Kernagis gave the tribe the early lead with a dominant 6-1 win over number 3 on Miray Konar and Heidi Bulger at number 3. The tribe Tandem won its second game in the same number of days to improve to 14-8 general and 11-5 on rule three. Elon opposed 6-3 victories at number 1 and no. 2 to secure the initial point of the game and to take a 1-0 lead. Anghel even pulled the trunk on one with a starting victory at number 2. The Senior tribe won her 22nd game of the season, at the top Mariana Reding, 6-3, 6-4. Anghel moved in the process to 14-5 at number 2. After an ELON victory at number 4, the Green pulled and even applied behind Stange's victory on line three. The senior of the tribe took the opening set of Helen Sarikulaya, 6-3, before the Elon player opened a 2-0 lead in the second. In order not to be surpassed, Stange won six of the last seven games for a 6-3 victory. She improved to 19-12 general and 13-5 in Dual-Match action. #1 Elon 4, #2 William & Mary 2

Singles No. 1 – Simone Bergeron (Elon) def. Hedda Gurholt (W&M) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

No. 2 Alessandra Angel (W&M) Def. Mariana Reding (Elon) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Rod (IF & X) Dement. HELELE ((Elonnel) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Heidi Bulger (Elon) def. Sia charry (W&M) 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Francesca Davis (W&M) vs. Madison Cordisco (Elon) DNF, 5-7, 6-4, 4-3

No. 6 Lisa Kranec (Elon) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Finish Order: 2, 4, 3, 6, 1* Double No. 1 Bergeron/Reding (Elon) def. Gurholt/Stange (W&M) 6-3

Know. 2 Sapolay Pae/Klaperer (Oudil). Angpph/Edueeexexed (3-3) 6-3

No. 3 Fernald/Kernagis (W&M) def. Miray Konar/Bulger (Elon) 6-1

Finishing order: 3, 1, 2*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribeathletics.com/news/2025/4/27/womens-tennis-drops-championship-heartbreaker-at-elon.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos