PSPs Kebun Baru and Marymount Candidates promise community initiatives, minimum wage
Follow our live coverage here.
SINGAPORE If elected in parliament, PSPS candidate said for Kebun Baru SMC, Mr. Tony Tan, that he will be a full-time parliamentary member.
This belonged to the campaign blows That Mr Tan made while he spoke with the media on April 27 during a walkabout on Mayflower Market and Food Center.
The first thing I want to promise (to do) is that if I will serve this opportunity to serve this full-time, said Mr. Tan, co-founder of a private education and gaming company.
His opponent in the single chair, sitting porridge MP Henry Kwek, runs an investment firm.
Mr. Tan is a former Singapore Armed Forces Scholarship Holder with a background in Engineering. He is married to Mrs. Hazel Poa, the first vice-chairman of the parties.
As part of his manifesto for Kebun Baru, Mr Tan also presented various initiatives for the area, including a program in the morning for older residents involving home visits, especially for those who live alone, and activities in the evening to promote the spirit of the community, such as table tennis sessions.
While walking the ground, Mr. Tan said, he noticed that more can be done in terms of cleanliness, taking note of Block 115 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 in the Kebun Baru department that houses housing facilities in particular housing facilities.
I would like to know when the last time was (mr Kwek) visited Block 115… Did he actually have contact with the residents there and did he check the cleanliness of 115? asked Mr Tan.
Mr. Tan also repeated the PSPs call to debate the policy with opponents, add that he I hoped to get an answer at least Van Mr Kwek about the proposed debate and discussion about policy.
The accompaniment of him on the Walkabout was PSP founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock, who will contest the Redrawn West Coast-Jurong West GRC against the PAP team anchored by Minister of National Development Desmond Lee.
Dr. Tan also spent the earlier part of the morning walking the ground with PSP candidate for Marymount Jeffrey Khoo.
Mr. Khoo, Chief Executive of a regional risk consultancy, was part of the PSP A-Team that was finished in the 2020 polls in West Coast GRC.
The PSP team then lost 51.68 percent with 48.32 percent of the votes against the PAP teams, making it the narrowest victory for the ruling party in the 2020 elections.
Dro Tan focused on the media on a walkabout at Shunfu Mart Wet Market and Hawker Center in Marymount SMC and focused on the foreign talent policy of the governments, and added that more had to be done to put the interests of Singaporese in first place.
On April 26, Mr. Koos opponent, the Paps-sitting MP Ganw Huang, said that the PSPs to call for Singaporean-first policy to take into account factors such as the rural size and the lack of natural resources. She had also criticized the PSP proposal for a minimum monthly wage of $ 2,250, and called it the easy way out.
Mr Khoo said: To be very clear, PSP is not against foreign talent, but the keyword must be talent. We definitely need something to come in. But whatever happens, we have to take care of ourselves first.
If chosen, Mr. Khoo said he intends to keep regular meetings of the town hall to give residents more platforms for feedback.
He also proposed mentoring programs to link younger people to senior residents.
|
