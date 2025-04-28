Sports
Winners of the Football Transfer of Portaal, Losers: Penn State and Oklahoma Improve, ACC teams Implode in the spring
The promotion during the College Football spring transmission portal Window is not the same quantity game as the winter window, but there are still good players if you know where to look, and the whims of the sport created some of the weirdest portal situations that we have ever seen in the spring of this year.
Take Tennessee and UCLA, for example, who effectively exchanged quarterbacks in a first situation of its kind. Then there is Cal, who fought both a donor uprising and an unclear leadership situation, while almost a whole position group is left. This all happened in what will probably be the last of its kind of portal with the house v. NCAA arrangement that was probably planned for definitive approval in the coming weeks. It only contributes to the uncertainty of the University Football.
Nico Iamaleava's Tennessee Saga was not the professionalization of College Sportsit was a train wreck
Richard Johnson
As always, there are some immediate winners and losers from the cycle, so let's dive into it.
Winners
Oklahola
Brent Venables gets everything out of the closet to rectify the ship of his disappointing early term of office as a chief. He imported Washington's offensive brain confidence with QB John Mate and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. He brought back his staff staff with the addition of the former senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, and this spring he added that he was walking back Jadyn Ott from Cal. If the Sooners go off this season, they will swing down.
Penn State
On the last day the portal was formally open, the Nittany Lions added a striking Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena. In addition to Devonte Ross and Kyren Hudson, Pena gives a huge boost to an important position of Penn State, while they enter a crucial season on an elusive national title.
Colorado
It was not only Travis Hunter who received the CU that Corps received. Will Shephard, Lajohytay Wester and Jimmy Horn have also disappeared. In the spring portal, the Buffs Campbell's sincere Brown added to contribute to those who win the Quarterback competition this fall between Liberty Transferon Salter and five-star first-year Julian Lewis. To protect, they added Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill, who has been a full -time starter for two seasons.
Texas Tech
Few teams have had a better portalhaul in the winter and spring than the Red Raiders, who perhaps added the best player in the spring portal in Edge David Bailey.
UCLA
It was a rocky way to get here, but adding Nico Iamaleava is a position upgrade for the Bruins at Quarterback. Combine him last season with Cal's leading Rusher, Jaivian Thomas, and De Bruins got better on the field by taking good benefit from two of the higher profile transfersagas in the sport in both Tennessee and Cal.
Losers
CAL
Losing Jadyn Ott from their running room is one thing, but Cal lost five running from last year's team in one of the largest portal spending in one positions you will ever see. It is part of a wider photo of 18 attacking players who go between the winter and spring bubbles in the portal. The spring window also saw a crucial loss of CAL in a tight end Jack Endries.
Syracuse
In addition to Pena, Maraad Watson also jumped into the portal this spring. It is a heavy one-two-punch of losses, although Fran Brown has faith in his next man-up mentality.
Stanford
It was technically before the portal opened, but Stanford lost a whole series of players this spring after Troy Taylor was fired by the school. The list includes: offensive lineman Jake Maikkula, Wideout Emmett Mosley V, Edge David Bailey and Transfer Julian Neal, who signed the team from Fresno State in December and then left the portal after Taylor after Taylor. Interim coach Frank Reich will have to connect several schedules as a caretaker in his season.
Potential Those who have left Arkansas without paying their buyouts
It seems that the razorbacks will do what they can do to earn lost money from players who left this spring, and not just Madden Iamaleava, who left to join his brother to UCLA. There are several other players who have left Fayetteville that the school will try to maintain the clause in the contract with regard to the compensation of liquidated, according to a tweet sent by athletic director Hunter Yurachek.
Arkansas Nil Collective is calling on a prominent lawyer to enforce Madden Iamaleava Buyout clause in the midst of transfer
Brandon Marcello
The system in general
The Nico Iamaleava -Saga between Tennessee and the family was a fiasco. It was an indictment against a system that should simply be reformed, but the reform process is at its best rocky because schools including Tennessee have sued the NCAA to prevent the organization from enforcing NIL rules a few years ago. Now we are hopefully injecting some common sense in the process on the eve of the house scheme, but until the reforms in the system are felt, there is a good chance that a different situation such as Iamaleava versus Tennessee will happen again in college sports.
