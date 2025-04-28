



Madrid Mensik sees Shelton in Madrid, Masters is expanding 1000 Win Streak #Nextgenatp Czech is 6-1 versus top 20 players in 2025 April 27, 2025 Clive Brunskill/Getty images Jakub Mensik improves to 6-1 versus top 20 players in 2025.

By Jerome Coombe Jakub Mensik opened all the answers to the Mutua Madrid on Sunday, where he moved past a physically disabled Ben Shelton. The 19-year-old Czech Imperious was on serve in his 6-1, 6-4 clinic, in which he only dropped two of 28 points behind his first birth, according to Infosys ATP statistics. Shelton called on the doctor after an error with an error -reinforced opening set and raised his level in the second, but Mensik remained locked up to close his place in the fourth round. Today was a good day at the office on my return, said Mensik, who improved to 2-1 in his Lexus ATP Head2head series with Shelton. I know that I can serve much better, but at this great height it is always difficult to break him. I knew he didn't feel so good, I didn't, but I was still trying to reach my best level and that was the key. I am happy that I came with the victory. Mensik is now on an eight-match winning streak on ATP Masters 1000S, after he had claimed his first title at Tour level in Miami last month, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. After a confident start of the year, in which he has a 16-7 record, the Czech ninth in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin is. I enjoyed it a lot with my family, my friends, my neighbor, Mensik said when he was asked about his Miami triumph. But it's just one tournament. I try to improve myself every week, the journey is still long and my goals are even further. With his 67-minute victory over Shelton, Mensik improved this year to 6-1 against top 20 players. Mensik, who is in a career-high world no. 23, could crack the top 20 in Madrid this week. He then faces Alexander Bublik, who previously transmitted defender Andrey Rublev 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/shelton-mensik-madrid-2025-sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

