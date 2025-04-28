



Saturday, April 26: In the Men's Eyhl 2 Play-Off Semi-Final Cork C of I and Cookstown, portraan and Cork Harlequins respectively, to protect TopFlight Promotion and a place in the final of tomorrow. Cork C of I came twice from the back of the first game of the day to eventually beat portraan, with Tiarnan Gaffney produced the decisive goal in the last quarter. Immediately afterwards, Cookstown manages to keep Cork Harlequins to get promotion, whereby the Ulster side has to keep firm in the second half to eventually seal the victory. In the play-off semi-final of the Ladies Eyhl2, Portadown put a perfect end to a first EYHL2 campaign, the sealing of promotion and a place in the final, defeating Corinthian through a single goal by Emily Adamson. Queen's University became the third Ulster Club of the Day to protect promotion, from two goals to draw level and win the shoot-out. Elsewhere, the EY Champions Trophy Quarter Finals saw four men's and four women's sides fight to secure the last places in the EY Champions Trophy Finals weekend. In the Men's EY Champions Trophy, Banbridge made no mistake against avoca to book another final weekend, with a Johnny McKee Hat-Trick who helped them win a 6-0 win. YMCA produced a stunning last fifteen minutesback to beat Monkstown 2-1, Oliver Graham and Adam Walker took the crucial goals. Banbridge will now be confronted with three rock robbers, while YMCA meets Lisnagarvey in the EY Champions Trophy Semi-Finales in Havelock Park on 3 May. In the Women's EY Champions Trophy, Old Alex hit the Catholic Institute for six in Rosbrien to reach the final weekend, with six different scorers to help them overcome the Catholic Institute. Elsewhere, Ulster Elk's meeting with colleague Ulster-side Pegasus, whereby Elk in the final weekend in the Penalty Shoot-Out finally booked. Old Alex will be confronted with the Railway Union in the EY Champions Trophy Finals semi -finals in Havelock Park op opposite 3 May opposite Loreto and Ulster Elk. Heren Eyhl 2 results Play-off semi-final Port Ran 2 – 3 cork C from I Portrane Scorers: Sean Graham 1 (FG), Anthony Glutz 50 (FG). Cork C of I Scorers: Gearoid Cashman 30 (PC), Jonathan Bruton 51 (FG), Ordan Gaffney 57 (FG). Cookstown 4 – 3 Cork Harlequins Cookstown Scorers: Mark Cuddy 23 (FG), Jack Haycock 31 (PC), Scott McCabe 39 (PC), Daniel Kerr 62 (FG). Cork Harlequins Scorers: Sam Dale 11 (FG), 64 (PC), Julian Dale 47 (FG). Ladies Eyhl 2 results Play-off semi-final Portadown 1 – 0 Corinthian Portadown Scorers: Emily Adamson 10 (FG). Corinthian scorers: NVT Queens University 2 [2] – 2 [1] Monkstown Queens University progress to the play-off finals with shoot-out victory. Queens University Scorers: Katie Kimber 41 (PC), Zoe Wilson 66 (PC). Monkstown Scorers: Isabelle Kealy 16 (PC), Olivia Brady 25 (FG). Men's Ey Champions Trophy Quarter -finals Monkstown 1 – 2 YMCA Monkstown Scorers: David Vincent 40 (FG). YMCA Scorers: Oliver Graham 63 (FG), Adam Walker 67 (PC). Banbridge 6 – 0 avoca Banbridge Scorers: Philip Brown 2 (PC), Fergus Gibson 17 (FG), Johnny McKee 24 (FG), 40 (FG), 58 (FG), Adam McKee 69 (FG). Avoca -Scorers: NVT Womens Ey Champions Trophy Quarter -finals Catholic Institute 0 – 6 Old Alex Catholic Institute Scorers: NVT Old Alex Scorers: Eva Doyle 14 (FG), Sarah Byrne 41 (FG), Isabella Dunlop 52 (FG), Abigail Russell 59 (FG), Jessica McGrane 62 (FG), Allie Hatherington 65 (FG). Ulster Elk 2 [2] – 2 [1] Pegasus Ulster Elks continues to the semi-final with shoot-out victory. Ulster Elk Scorers: Jessica McMaster 64 (FG), Lucy Craig 69 (PC). Pegasus Scorers: Lucy McKee 8 (PC), Erin Pim 67 (FG).

