Various football players with ties with the Sacrament area selected in 2025 NFL Draft





The NFL design of 2025 ended on Sunday afternoon and various football players with ties with the Sacramento area heard their name during the three-day event. Whether they grew up in the region or played university football during their journey to the NFL, here is a list of players and the team that has drawn them up. Cameron Skattebo (running back, New York Giants) Before Cameron Skattebo made noise for Arizona State University in the University Football Plaas in the University Football Play -Off, he contributed to the most successful era in the Sacramento State Football History. Before that? Skattebo led Rio Linda High School to a state championship. | More | Rio Linda Football Coach reflects on a lasting impact of NFL Draft Hoopful Cam Skatteboth New York Giants Selected Skattebo, who finished fifth in Heisman who voted in the fourth round last season. Oluwafemi Oladejo (Linebacker, Tennessee Titans) The first player in the area that would be drawn up this year, Oluwafemi Oladejo spent his football days in high school in every rough in Cosumnes Oaks. Oladejo played in Cal and then UCLA and took 57 tackles and 4.5 bags for the Bruins in 2024. The Tennessee Titans grabbed him in the second round of the design. Omarr Norman-lott (defensive Tackle, Chiefs of Kansas City) The Chiefs of Kansas City will add a former Grant Union Pacer to their pass rush next season. Omarr Norman-Lott was selected in the second round and played for the University of Tennessee in 2023 and 2024. The defensive Lineman had 18 tackles and four bags last season. Jackson Slater (guard, Tennessee Titans) Jackson Slater was one of the best offensive rulers in the SubDivision (FCS) football championship during his time in the state of Sacramento. His name was mentioned on day three of the design, while the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fifth round. Slater was called a first team All-American by the Associated Press in 2024. Teddye Buchanan (Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens), a former UC Davis Aggie will be on its way to a team with one of the best defensive reputations in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens Teddye Buchanan who played three seals in Uc Davis in Uc Davis in Uc-Davis in Uc Davis. Him in the fourth round. He is the first aggie to be drawn up in the NFL since 2002. Players who have been drawn at NFL teams after the Draftheven after the end of the design continues to shine talent from the region. Here a few players were drawn at schedules after the design. Lan Larison (running back, New England Patriots) Lan Larison was one of the most electric players in the FCS in 2024, which led a UC Davis Playoff -Push and scored touchdowns in different ways. He was signed on Sunday by the New England Patriots. Elijhah Badger (wide receiver, chiefs of Kansas City) The Chiefs of Kansas City signed Elijhah Badger, a former Folsom Bulldog, on Sunday. Badger played for the Florida Gators in 2024. See here more reports about Top California Stories | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us here on YouTube and subscribe to our channel

Badger played for the Florida Gators in 2024.

View more reports about stories in California here

