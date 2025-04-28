Sports
USA took the first 18 players to the world championship schedule
USA Hockey has mentioned the first 18 players for his selection at the IIHF World Championship 2025, which runs from 9 to 25 May in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning Denmark. The US plays in Group B in Herning.
The team has so far included 17 players of NHL teams who missed the Stanley Cup -Play -offs and a goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky of Western Michigan University.
Three players are called the Boston Bruins And Utah HCtwo each of the Anaheim Duck” Chicago Blackhawks” Nashville Predators” Seattle Kraken And Vancouver Canucks and one of the Buffalo Sabres.
Unlike in recent seasons, no power Ahl Players were chosen and only one Chicagos Frank Nazar spent every time in the competition this season. The US may start the tournament with this schedule, but more players will probably be mentioned as teams eliminated from the play -offs.
The team's head coach is Ryan Warsofsky of the San Jose Sharks. His assistants are Kevin Dean, Adam Nightingale and Mike Vellucci. The team director of Hockey Operations is a former NHL goalkeeper John Vanbiesbrouck.
Although the US has not won on its own world championship since 1933, this schedule includes many players who have been successful at the world levels of the World Junior and U-18.
Goalkeepers (3): Joey Daccord (Seattle, NHL), Jeremy Swayman (Boston, NHL), Hampton Slukynsky (Western Michigan University, NCAA).
Defenders (6): Michael Kesselring (Utah, NHL), Jackson Lacombe (Anahl, NHL), Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei (both Boston, NHL), Brady Skjei (Nashville, NHL), Alex Vlasic (Chicago, NHL).
Forward (9): Matty Beniers (Seattle, NHL), Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley (both Utah, NHL), Drew Oconnor, Conor Garland (both Vancouver, NHL), Cutter Gauthier (Anahl, NHL, NHL), Frank McCarrage, Nashville, Nashville, Nashville, Nashville, Nashville, Nashville, Nashville, Thompson (Buffalo, NHL).
Brady Tkachuk: "I don't think anyone can get under my skin" In the third game for each team, Slovakia built up a 4-1 lead after two periods, but the US stormed back with three straight ahead in the third to force overtime. Milo Kelemen, who had opened the score in the fourth minute, ended in the extension to claim two points for Slovakia. However, the late comeback allowed the Americans to get one. They now have four points after three games, but the groups of toughest opponents now apparently avoid it.
