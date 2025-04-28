Sports
Project the six most impactful Notre Dame Football Summer Additions
In the approximately 4,500 words exchanged between them Marcus Freeman And the core of the Notre Dame Voetbalmedia On Wednesday, the fourth-year Irish head coach spent much of his time in the post-spring football settlement of the hypothetical when it came to schedule management.
And with good reason.
Retired from the 75-year-old federal court Claudia Wilken And the lawyers in the house of NCAA case that she admonished at the end of last week continues to be part of every dilemma of the University Football Teams.
Like in, how big are the schedules in 2025? And what does that in turn mean for exhibition limits?
Spoiler Alert, Wilken touches without patience and has imposed a deadline, which crawls in less than two weeks.
And Freeman got a little better on what he worked with after the Spring Transfer Portal window was closed on Friday at midnight after 10 relatively quiet days in his world. Senior Quarterback Steve Angeli and rising second -year safety Kennedy Urlacher Were the only two rooms between stock market players, in which they have Syracuse and USC land on 2025 ND respectively.
Walk-ons Rino Monteforte (Cal), a long snapper, and Zac Yoakam (TBA), a kicker, also left the schedule.
Among the 93 stock market players who are currently projected to start the season with the Irish PN 31 August in Miami Gardens, Fla., For the season opener with Miami, 14 will join the selection for summer registration and OTAs/training sessions for the first time in June.
That is two more transfers and 12 first -year students.
Based on not only talent, but depth/opportunities with their respective position groups, is the following Within ND Sports Projection of the six with the greatest potential to have an impact on the 2025 Bottom Line.
Keep in mind that some positions are much more rotation in the defense lines of the nature, running one after the other and broad recipients, for example than others, such as attacking rulers and quarterbacks. So in the two-depth in one position, may not translate in so much playing time and/or impact if someone who is a third team in a different position.
This is also not necessarily a long-term projection as a look at the Bottom Line 2025. This makes the Six-Pack count down at number 6.
6. Ty Washington, tight end
Rising Junior Cooper Flanagans Achilles Injury in January During the Notre Ladies College Football Playoff Run offers a leeway for the transfer of Arkansas to become more than a depth piece and a possible rotating decline Ie Raridon.
A strong inspiration of spring at the age of six Kevin BaumanProgress by second -year Jack Larsen, the addition of June of incoming first -year student James StraniganAnd Washington's have troubled and truncated 2024 season in Arkansas mudden the photo.
Washington was rejected eight games in the Razorbacks season for a violation of the team rules and then wore a gloomy 42.3 film figure from Pro Football Focus. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-4, 247-Ponder, had been eligible for two years, a productive season 2023.
And given that Freemans Fit and Culture Wordwords when it comes to incoming talent, he has to feel pretty good about both NDS review of Washington's Demise in Arkansas and what he could become to add him to the grid.
5. Will Black, attacking Tackle
With this, extreme talent collide with less-the-perfect timing and perhaps limited opportunities. Had the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect of Wallingford, Conn., Arrived a year earlier and in writing as a spring, you could argue that he would have been in the mix to be NDS who ran in 2024, in 2024 Charles Jagusah Leed a summer injury that sidelined him until January.
Instead, Jagusah or 15-game left tackle starter Anthony Knapp Figure to be the 2025 leakage. And the Irish have much more Tackle talent to go along with starting the right tackle Aamil Wagner and second -year prodigy Guerby Lambert.
But when Rivals nowadays indicates five -star perspectives, part of his formula or that player is a future first round pick. And Black is only NDS 22nd five stars in the 25 completed recruitment cycli rivals.
Only nine of the previous five stars and one of the five-star O-Linemen Sam Young was wearing a higher overall players assessment than Blacks no. 20 overall ranking National. So it will be interesting to see how quickly that talent translates into a place in the two-depth.
4. Christopher Burgess Jr., Defensive End
The 6-3, 248 pound Chicago Public League product could finish its university career as an interior defensive lineman, but the Simeon High Grad figures to start it on the Field End-place, where Senior Josh Burnham and second -year -old Bryce Young Will probably tag team at the top of those positions.
That still leaves a rotation option the highest appreciated for the four June-ceducting defensive rulers, which at number 36 in general just missed the status of five stars.
Burgess received a lot of national exposure in the camp/all-star circuits, and his physical adulthood, strength and burst are undisputed. It is more a matter of how quickly hell adapts to the new Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ashs System without having had a longer spring in the driveway.
3. Dallas Golden, Cornerback
So much of what happened positive for the Irish cornerbacks room, because Golden would make the climb steeper in December for the 6-0, 180 pound four-star signer from Tampa, Fla. Leonard Moore And Christian Gray.
Second -year Karson Hobbs Considerably increased this spring. Grad Senior Chance Tucker is on track to come back from an ACL Teaching of August 2024 and Spring Enrollee Cree Thomas Looked much more advanced than a first -year student in March and April.
And then there is colleague June registered Mark Zackery IV Furthermore, improve that position group. And yet Golden is just freaky, versatile and driven enough to make a run during the playing time behind the recurring starters.
At number 69 in general he was the fourth highest rated recruit in the 2025 class, per rivals, only five-star attacking lineman behind it Will be black (No. 20), Defensive End Christopher Burgess Jr. (36) and December Ultra-Early registered Linebacker Madden Pharaimo (61).
He is also the second highest rated cornerback prospect to sign with the Irish in the era of the rivals (2002-present), with alone Darrin wallsAt number 51 in 2006, ranked higher.
Golden can not only influence the cornerback position, he could also make his way in a return role in special teams and could even play a broad receiver in a pinch.
2. James Flanigan, tight end
As was the case with No. 6 on this list of Arkansas transfer Ty Washington Cooper Flanagans Unavailability, at least early in the 2025 season, creates an opportunity for the son of the former Irish line of defense standing out Jim Stranigan and older brother of Irish 2027 Defensive Line Richie Stranigan.
Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith Predicted in December James Stranigan signed that hed is the next large Irish Tight End, a position group for Notre Dame who has set up his last 12 primary starters in the NFL, including the fifth rounder Mitchell Evans To Carolina on Saturday.
On 6-5, 230, the product of Green Bay, Wis., Already showed an elite physicality in the national high school vitrines. This is intended to translate even better into the college game as soon as he builds more size and strength under Irish director of football performance Loren Landow.
1. Malachi fields, wide recipient
The former recruit of two stars, which played Quarterback and Cornerback in high school, could eventually be the recipient of Notre Ladies in 2025. In the worst case, the 6-4, 220-pound Grad transfer from Virginia characters to be the starting limit recipient for the Irish and a likely upgrade about last year's starter, Beaux Collins.
Fields was an impressive productive receiver last season in an non -impressively passing team. The Cavaliers ranked in 102nd place in the efficiency of the Teampas and 64th in passing offense. The Cavaliers worked against the Irish last November to throw 172 yards on 17-of-36 accuracy with three interceptions and two bags.
The most success of Virginias in the loss of 35-14 in the Notre Dame Stadium came with backup Tony Muskett Leading the violation against the deep Irish reserves.
Fields himself threw an incomplete on a trick play, but led all recipients in the game with 81 Yards, which total on four catches.
For the season, fields gathered 55 receptions for 808 yards and five TDs in 12 games a year after building 58 for 811 and five TDs.
In Monticello High in Charlottesville, va. Fields was also a track striking, qualifying as a state finalist in the VHSL State meeting of 2021 in the 200-meter dashboard, 4×100 relay, shot, discus, long jump, high jump, high jump and triple jump. His best finish at that meeting was third in the high jump.
He had considered choosing in the NFL design of 2025 and had an East-West Shrine Bowl invitation, but decided instead to try to improve his design-own capacity with a final college season in South Bend.
Other registered persons in June: Linebackers Anthony Sacca And Considercornerback Mark Zackery IVsafety Brandon LoganDefensive ends Dominik Hulak And Joe Reiffdefensive tackle Gordy Sulfsted and Kicker Punter Eric Schmidt.
