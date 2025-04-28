



World No. 2 Alexander Zverev became the newest tennis player who questioned Electronic Line Calling (ELC) on Clay Courts during a tight Madrid Open Contest against Spains Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, which he eventually won 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0). On 5-4 in the second set with Davidovich Fokina operation, the Spaniard scrambled forward and pushed a short backhand along the line. Zverev saw the bouncing and no phone call came from the electronic system, which means that the ball was ruled. The German immediately begged with referee Mohamed Lahyani to inspect the goal. The machine does not work. Look at this brand, don't take it up, please come down, he said. From the television visualization of the decision, the ball showed the edge of the sidelines. Clay Court Tennis always delivers #Mmopen pic.twitter.com/OQV8SATERYR Tennis TV (@Tennistv) April 27, 2025 Lahyani explained that he was unable to control the goal because the Davidovich Fokinas line system had ruled to be inside. After their conversation ended, Zverev took his cell phone out of his bag to take a picture of the ball, just as Aryna Sabalenka had done during her match against Elise Mertens in Stuttgart, Germany at the Tennis Grand Prix. Zverev later posted the photo of the mark that he thought Davidovich had shot Fokinas to Instagram.

(Screenshot by Alexander Zverevs (@Alexzverev123) Instagram Story, 27 April 2025.) Lahyani therefore gave Zverev a code violation, just like Sabalenka received one against Mertens. Other players have also taken photos in Madrid, including Germanys Eva Lys and Victoria Azarenka from Wit -Russia. In the meantime, Arthur Fils appealed to a return to Line judges after he disagreed with various calls during his match against Francisco Comesana by Argentina. This ball in or out? pic.twitter.com/y1dnviuo5k Victoria Azarenka (@Vika7) April 25, 2025 ELC said it was a broad serve in it. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/dijavemgue Eva Lys (@Evalys_) April 25, 2025 In Stuttgart there was no ELC -installed chair referee Miriam Bley started inspecting the brand after a line jury, which completely trusted the Baltrace. However, ELC shows that those traces can be illusory, according to the legal conditions and how many clay there is on the surface. This creates a conflict in which players must believe their eyes and referees, and the tennis tours must ensure that they are trained that ball markings installed with ELC simply are not part of the comparison when it comes to determining or a ball in or out. A margin of error is built into the system of a few millimeters, which is not accurately invoiced as 100 percent. Zverev continues with the face Comesana or his countryman, Francisco Cerundolo. Elsewhere in Madrid suffered US No. 1 and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula A shock destruction against Moyuka Uchijima from Japan, with 6-3, 6-2, while Maria Sakkari van Greece no. 6 Seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1. (Photo: Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty images)

