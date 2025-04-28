Win, Lose, Series Draw – Minnesota Hockey Magazine

St. Paul -Hockey fans who love the Stanley Cup -Play -offs, have these Vegas Golden Knights vs. Inject Minnesota Wild Series in their veins.

De Wild played well in Game One, although Vegas won the victory before the wild split on the road and then won Game 3 with back-to-back, attacking 5-2 victories. Target scores, hits, special teams and elite goal tents, plus an energetic Minnesota -Modiat. All those boxes are checked in this best-of-seven series, which is tied at two games each.

It was a good play -off hockey, said wild winger Marcus Foligno. It was exciting. We had opportunities there at the end. It was a good hockey game.

This is a series. They are a lot of a team. Will not be easy. It was a good game both sides. This is what we expect. We played a hard game and it became the same effort in Vegas.

The only box that De Wild had not checked in was to take a 3-1 series in the franchise history for the first time. Vegas was given the lead with a 4-3 overtime victory in game 4 after Ivan Barbashev made use of a failed clearing attempt of the wild with only 2:34 in the extension to score the winner. Vegas took a 3-2 lead in the mid-third period before the wild captain Jared Spurgeon answered only 54 seconds later.

Overtime on home ice cream has not been nice for the wild either. Always, they 4-8 at Xcel Energy Center in Overtime Playoff games, including 0-out-5 since their last home OT victory. That was the diving goal of Mikael Granlunds on April 21, 2024 in Game Three against Colorado.

But even after losing Saturday in the extension, wild players and coach John Hynes were positive about the status of the series.

Ah man, was in a good place, said Hynes. It was a hard -fought battle. We played well again. The game was exactly in our hands. Both teams competed hard.

We knew it would be a hard series. Love was true. Were here, man. Just keep grinding.

The Wild will have to make its way through a well-known script that his fans know all too well when it comes to the play-off history, so that the fifth time that De Wild has been marked, have taken a 2-1 series ahead to lose game 4 and see the series tied up.

The Wild has never taken a 3-1 series ahead in 14 Stanley Cup Playoffs performances. Until now, the Wild 1-3 are in series when they had a 2-1 lead and won the first round against St. Louis in 2015 but losing the series in 2008, 2022 and 2023. They wanted to reverse that trend and make that record a 2-3 mark by winning this series against Vegas.

Can this time be different?

Each series is different, and it has shown wild sparks that would indicate that the outcome can be a victor for Minnesota. The history of Wilds Playoff is filled with losses where the team has had problems scoring goals. Whether it was a hot goalkeeper or not, De Wild has difficulty ending plays and ultimately put the puck in the net, despite the good play and generating many scoring opportunities. De Wild has had their chances over the years, failed to take advantage of them, and now it is ten years ago that the franchise has won a play -off series.

Two years ago De Wild stood 2-1 in the series against the Dallas stars before he lost in six games. After the loss, Forward Ryan Hartman offered a common chorus about what was missing to win.

There are opportunities in this series where we could not necessarily have placed the nail in the coffin, but we could have separated ourselves a little more, Hartman said, after the loss of the series in 2023. We were unable to take advantage of opportunities in the series.

Until now, the Wild have capitalized this time on its opportunities, with the greatest exception in the extension Saturday. The Wild also had a Power Play about eight minutes in the extension, but did not succeed in ending in the game.

Now the game has to prove that this year and this team are different. Changing this series to effectively a best-of-three means that The Wild, a better road team than home team this season, will have to win to win at least one game in Vegas if it continues. Foligno, who scored a goal in each of the last three games, loves this wild team as one to chart a winning course this time.

I love the experience we have from the previous play -off runs where they were there, Foligno said, after Game 4. We worked very hard tonight. The way we answered and returned after their goal is the mental resilience that we have shown throughout the year. 2-2 does not afraid us.

The Boldy-Kaprizov connection

This play -offs -stage of 2025 is also not too big for the Wilds Top players. The upper line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy has been a lightning rod for the teams in the Play -Offs. When Kaprizov and Eriksson EK return at the end of the regular season after their long absence due to injury, the boost that the team needed was.

Boldys also exploded with his attacking production. He came in series with only two goals in 12 play -off games for career. This time HES scored four goals and two assists in the first three games; He was loved from the score sheet on Saturday. He scored both wild goals in Game 1 and became the second player in the history of franchise with three consecutive team goals in the late season and joined Marian Gaborik who completed the performance in the second round series 2003.

Kaprizov, who returns strongly after missing most wild games since Christmas with an injury in the lower body that required surgery, has kept pace with Boldy. He also has four goals and added an assist on his 28th birthday on Saturday to bring his Playoff points total to eight in four games so far. His 14 career -Playoff goals are only two shy by Zach Parises 16 for the most in franchise history.

It is all part of cliching: your best players must be your best players.

Those guys bring it every night, whether the puck now goes in or not, said wild defender Brock Faber, after game 3. Only their work ethic on the ice, they are the most difficult employees and the most competent players. So when you got two boys who have both characteristics, they are hard to stop and were hard to beat.

It is absolutely fun to view those guys.

In the net, De Wild also received what they need from Filip Gustavsson. He made 42 Saves on Saturday even though he was tagged with the loss. He made many spectacular rescues to keep Vegas at bay during the game.

Gustavsson was also cheerful and satisfied with the efforts of the team, even if the result was not there for them.

You always hate to lose, Gustavsson said. But you know, Hockeys a team sport. You can have a great day and you still lose. It's all about the team. You win and lose together.

I think the feeling in the dressing room is very good. Everyone has a lot of confidence at the moment.

They must ensure that they pack that positivity with them. With this series against Vegas on the current day tied to 2-2, De Wild will go back to Vegas who tries to take the historical trends of the results of the franchises.

Hynes said his players were berded, and there is a conviction in how they play now. He added that they have been resilient all year round. They will continue on Tuesday to Game 5 in Vegas. They feel confident on their way to that match, Foligno said, adding that the road is not Fazest.

We had to win two games this morning to win this series, Hartman said. It is still the same way; We still won two hockey games.