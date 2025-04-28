





Text books mainly for use by first -year high school students from the Academy Year 2026 can be seen in the Chiyoda department of Tokyo in this photo of 2025. The study books contain many celebrities, including Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani. (Mainichi/Ririko Maeda) Tokyo-Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has emerged as the most highlighted celebrity in study books that Education Ininisterie of the Ministry of Education have passed for use mainly by first-year high school students from the academic year of 2026. Text books have passed celebrities to make students familiar with the content, but their selection is a source of care for publishers, because corrections must be made if those celebrities become involved in scandals. Ohtani appears in 12 school books for four courses in two topics. In “English Communication I” was published by Daiichi Gakushusha Corp., Ohtani's nine-nine goal performance was recorded for English learning. Many other celebrities in textbooks are athletes, including Javelin world Haruka Kitaguchi, table tennis player Hina Hayata and wheelchair tennis player Tokito Oda. In modern Japanese language books “Gendai No Kokugo”, works by musicians and entertainers, such as Gen Hoshino and Neru Nagahama, were also included. Taishukan Publishing Co. Initially introduced Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter of Ohtani, in a learning unit for “English communication I.” However, the part was completely replaced by a story of a baseball team of the Pre-Tweede World War consisting of Japanese Canadians because of the involvement of Mizuhara in a gambling scandal, with a screening commentary who said, “It could learn to disrupt it.” The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport, Science and Technology explained that since he had been charged with the scandal, learning the material had become difficult. A Junior High School Textbook in which Mizuhara stated that the screening process of the Academic Year of 2023 had passed was also partially replaced after the gambling scandal had surfaced. While a textbook that a photo of the personality was wearing the screening of the academic year of 2023, FUWA-Chan was removed after she had made an inappropriate post on social media about a comedian. Publishers say that the task of choosing celebrities that can be seen in their study books is “challenging”. A representative of a textbook company revealed: “During our editorial meetings, we always discuss whether there are scandals about people in our study books. If a private company we can do to check online whether there are strange rumors about them, so we just keep our fingers crossed that they will go over the next screening.” (Japanese original by Sahomi Nishimoto and Buntaro Saito, News Department Tokyo City))

