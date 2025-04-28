Sports
Updated: Eight cougars receive pro Football Free Agent Opportunities – Byu Athletics – Official Athletics website
Provo, Utah Eight members of last year's Byu football team, this weekend reached similarities with NFL or CFL teams as unprotected free agents.
While no cougars were selected in the NFL concept of 2025, seven players announced similarities with NFL teams after the seven-round concept was concluded and a free agent announced that signed at the CFL. Extra Free-Agent-Deals can still be announced, and the annual CFL version of Canadian players will take place on Tuesday, with former Byu defensive end of Isaiah Bagnah that would be expected to be selected.
After the NFL design on Saturday, All-Big 12 First Team Defense End Tyler Batty Signed a Free-Agent Deal with Minnesota Vikings, while All-Big 12 honorable mention Defensive Tackle Blake Mangelson received a Minicamp invitation to also go to Minnesota. Meanwhile, all-big 12 second team cornerback Jacob Robinson A deal concluded with San Francisco 49ers and All-Big 12 honorable Mention Cornerback Collins fire Signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.
On the offensive side of the ball, Caleb Etienne Signed at Cincinnati Bengals after his all-big 12 first team season that played left tackle for the cougars in 2024. Fellow Offensive Tackle Brayden Keimthat all-big 12 honorable mention received, mini-camp invitations protected from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, while CFN All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Center Connor Pay Will go to the Las Vegas Raiders with a mini -camp invitation. Width Darius LassiterThe one during his big player, two-year career in Provo, a mini-camp invite from the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles received for Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2023.
With the announced NFL agreements, 224 former cougars generally went to the NFL as unguised free agents, while 155 players were drawn up. Information about each of the eight players who have announced AGGreements is included below.
Tyler Batty | De | Minnesota Vikings
A team captain, Batty played in 53 games in his Cougar career, including 45 Starts at Defensive End. He placed 224 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 bags and 23 quarterback hasty. The Payson, Utah, product was also a playmaker in making turnover, forcing three junk and fall back in coverage to make two interceptions. He was the only defensive lineman in the nation in 2024 with two picks.
In 2024, Batty led a Byu defense that was at the top of BIG 12 and nationally in the total defense (308.8 YPG) and no. 18 was ranked in the scoring of defense (19.6 ppg) to help the cougars earn a first place on 7-2 on 7-2. Batty registered 59 stops and eight Quarterback hurried on the way to the appointed of the All-Big 12 first team. He stood on the Rotary Lombardi Final Watchlist and Watch Lists for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy. Batty graduated with a diploma in communication studies and participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine.
In 2023, Batty All-Big earned 12 second team Honors and a Wuerffel Trophy-nominated and one of the 11 players was named after the prestigious AFCA Good Works team. Batty was also recognized by the BIG 12 coaches during each of his two seasons in the competition as an honorable mention Honoree for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Caleb Etienne | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Etienne started 17 of 30 games at Byu after switching from Oklahoma State. In total, Etienne played in 46 games at the FBS level with 30 Starts. He started his career at the Fort Scot Community College in 2019, where he was called all-American as first-year NJCAA.
The cougars help to earn a first place on top of the BIG 12 classification and complete the season on number 13 with a 11-2 record, Etienne anchored the left tackle place for the cougars in 2024, where All-Big 12 first team awards of the Conference and Phil Steele were achieved. He was also called a Phil Steele All-America Honorable mention and second team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press.
The resident of New Orleans was also a big 12 offensive lineman of the year honorable mention and was named the attacking player of the game against SMU last season.
Jakob Robinson | CB | San Francisco 49ers
Robinson, from Orem, Utah, played in 50 games on Byu, with 35 Starts. A transfer from the state of Utah, Robinson played in 4 games with one start for the aggies in 2020. Robinson picked up 190 total tackles in his career, with 131 solo -branchedowns.
A team captain in 2024, he added 11 career -under -scoops, good for number 2 since 2000 at Byu behind former NFL safety Kai Nacua and 21 Pass Breakups, bound for number 3 since 2000 at Byu. Last season, Robinson placed 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced junk, five pass -Break -Ups and three interceptions
Robinson was appointed as the All-Big 12 Second team in 2024 after achieving a third team of distinctions in 2023. He was a semi-finalist of Jim Thorpe Award in 2023 when he had 59 tackles and four intercepts and seven Pass-Break-ups.
Brayden Keim | OL | Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears
Keim appeared in 36 games on Byu, starting on 19 on the attacking line. The 6-foot-8, 322 pound Keim started his career in the tight end space before it grew in an attacking lineman.
Keim helped the Cougars to earn a first place this last year on top of the BIG 12 classification and ended the season ranked no. 13 with a 11-2 record. He started the first nine games of the season at the right tackle, while Byu started a perfect 9-0.
Unfortunately, he sustained a seasonal injury and was unable to complete the season. DePensite de Injury, he was recognized by the coaches of the competition with All-Big 12 Honorable Report Recognition.
Darius Lassiter | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Lassiter, a co-captain and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Selection, caught 45 passes for 703 Yards and four touchdowns over 12 games last season.
The product of Chandler, Arizona, played in 22 games in general at Byu with 19 starts after switching from Oost -Michigan, where he played in 13 games. He amounted to 114 receptions, 1,539 yards and 12 touchdowns in his FBS football career.
Lassiter also played in 17 games at Butler Community College, where he was 51, 913 Yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to an NJCAA All-American Honorable mention in 2021.
Blake Mangelson | DT | Minnesota Vikings
Mangelson, from Nephi, Utah, played in 41 games in his career and went from defensive to defensive tackle in 2024, where he started 12 of 13 games for the cougars. He placed 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 bags and a interception in 2024.
Mangelson was a total of 82 tackles in his career with 10.5 tackles for loss for four years at Byu. Mangelson was selected by the College Football Network, All-Big 12 Fourth Team of Phil Steele and was an all-big 12 honorable mention of the coaches for the All-Big 12 Third team, All-Big 12 Fourth Team by Phil Steele and was an All-Big 12.
The Juab High-Product was also a double CSC Academic All-district team selection and Burlsworth Trophy-nominated in 2024.
Connor Pay | OL | Las Vegas Raiders
One of Byus -Teamcaptains in 2024, Pay played in 51 games for the cougars, including 41 starts during his career. From Highland, Utah, Pay started matches in both Center and Guard during his career and was a triple Rimington Trophy watch list Honoree that recognized the best centers of the nation.
In 2024, Pay de Cougars helped to earn a first place on top of the BIG 12 classification and the season ended number 13 with a 11-2 record, starting nine games for an injury and was recognized by the Football Network College as an all-big 12 honorable entry Performer.
With a strong Academic CV, Pay was appointed as the CSC Academic All-district team in 2023 and 2024, and also represented Byu on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch list last season.
Marque Collins | DB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Collins played in 13 games on Byu, from 12 in the cornerback position after switching from Weber State, where he played in 46 games with 30 starts for the Wildcats.
He had a total of 124 tackles, including 24 last season for the cougars. Collins added two choices at Byu and brought his collegial total to seven in his career. He also had 28 total pass -breaks -ups in his career, including nine at Byu in 2024.
Collins, from Sacramento, California, was an all-big 12 honorable mention in 2024 and an All-Big Sky Honorable mention in 2021. He helped Weber State to three Big Sky titles and four FCS Playoff performances.
