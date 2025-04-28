Early view of the NFL design perspectives from Hawkeyes in 2026

How to lose 35 pounds Iowa to Tackle Tackle Tackle Tackle Tackle “Cardio is absolutely better and enables me to play faster,” said the junior after falling from around 350 pounds to 315.

TV broadcasters often say something about the Hawkeyes known for their offensive line during Iowa Football broadcasts. After all, that was the position specialty of the old Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. So it's a well -known story.

But when it comes to the NFL concept, Iowa has really not searched the next level of attacking rulers. Of course, there have been a handful of recent high-profile (and successful) choices with first Rounders in Tackle Tristan Wirfs (no. 13) in 2020 and Center Tyler Linderbaum (no. 25) in 2022. But entering the concept of 24-26 April were the only two Hawkeye Linemen who were chosen in the previous six concept. And the design of 2025 only marginal reflected the Iowas offensive revival of 2024, when the Hawkeyes number 2 were in the Big Ten conference in Hanten.

However, the NFL design of 2026 should restore Iowa's additional fame.

Yes, Iowa in 2025 had selected several attacking rulers in the design for the first time since 2015, when Tackles Brandon Scherff (first round) and Andrew Donnal (fourth round) heard their names. But both were taken in the seventh and final round, with Mason Richman (Seattle Seahawks) no. 234 General and Connor Colby (San Francisco 49ers) no. 249 of 257 picks.

Let's take a spider through some of Iowas potential top perspectives for the design of the following years, which takes place from 23-25 ​​April 2026, in Ferentzs Woonstad van Pittsburgh.

First round talent: Gennings Dunker

Dunker (6-5, 316) Plays a premium NFL position, attacking tackle and has the highest power and mobility that translates well into the next level. Given the success that Wirfs had from the right tackle to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a Rookie in 2020, a team will find comfort when adding a plug-and-play starter in Dunker, who never even thought of entering the 2025 version instead of playing a fifth year for offensive coach George Barnett.

The decision can bear fruit with the first round millions, because Dunker will be seen in 2025 as one of the best tackles in the country. If Iowa plays well and he remains healthy, Dunker is called a candidate for the Outland trophy. According to Pro Football Focus, Dunker was the highest tackle in the Big ten Conference and no. 5 Nationally in his 588 Snaps in 2024. He is Mauler and Finisher in the Run game.

Dunker may have to slide to guard in the NFL, but we will see. Nevertheless, he has the chance to be the seventh offensive lineman under Ferentz who is taken in the first round, with Robert Gallery (2004), Bryan Bulaga (2010), Riley Reiff (2012), Scherff, Wirfs and Linderbaum.

Video: Logan Jones about decision to return to Iowa for the 2025 season Logan Jones discusses various topics on December 20, 2024.

Another Cant-Miss Lineman: Logan Jones

Jones (6-3, 293) Many also surprised by returning for a sixth year season instead of entering the 2025 version. His return was also motivated by playing another year for the beloved Barnett (and Ferentz), and it will also be accompanied by Rimington Trophy Hype as the top center of the nations.

Jones will be a fourth -year starter for the Hawkeyes and bears the same number (65) as Linderbaum, and flashed similar athletics and strength as the former winner of Rimington from Solon. In 2024, Jones received the fourth highest class of all FBS centers from Pro Football Focus. Although the center is not a premium NFL position, the second and third rounds are often sweet places for top players in that position to be drawn up.

Iowa did not have had two attacking rulers in the first three rounds since Eric Steinbach and Bruce Nelson (both second rounders) in 2003. Dunker and Jones were able to break that 23-year drought.

Video: QB Mark Gronowski describes his decision to transfer to Iowa Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski meets the media on 10 April 2025.

Keep an eye on the Quarterback: Mark Gronowski

Gronowski (6-3, 230) Turn off the NFL for another year to transfer the state of South Dakota to Iowa as a sixth -year senior. How he comes to the outdoors (throwing) shoulder surgery and regularly performs against Power-Conference competition will ultimately determine his draft stock from 2026.

But before his shoulder injury he was seen as a designable prospect in the Quarterback class 2025. The accuracy of Gronowskis against BIG in defenses will be a big factor in his professional prospects. No doubt, he considered a winner (49-6 as a starter) with the possibility to climb for first downs.

Video: Max Llewellyn is preparing for a greater role on Iowa Defensive Line Iowa Defensive Lineman Max Llewellyn meets the media on April 3, 2025.

Who will be the highest defender of Iowas?

There are at least four obvious candidates and a wildcard-fifth. Let's see each of them quickly.

Defensive End Max Llewellyn (6-5, 258): Edge Rushers are a premium position in the NFL, and Llewellyn is number 18 in that category, according to Pff, under FBS players in 2024. Llewellyns Strength is on the Pass Rush (gets 288 snaps in a back-uprol last year) but has to improve his run defense as a first time.

Defensive Tackle Aaron Graves (6-4, 300): The fourth -year senior has highest physical properties and has achieved considerable statistics despite a system in Iowa that minimizes pure figures for interior defensive rulers. Graves also showed sustainability last season, whereby 612 defensive snaps was recorded and was assessed as the total interior defender no. 79 by Pff.

Safety Xavier Nwankpa (6-2, 215): Charged with promise, the former five -star recruit has to deliver a large senior season to take the next step to the NFL. With his physical properties, Nwankpa could considerably increase its stock by flashing the Ballawking skills that made him such a valued prospect of the Southeast Polk High School. Nwankpa has not had an interception since the season opener of 2023.

Video: Iowa DB Koen Entringer talks about the development of 2025 season Iowa defending back Koen Entringer meets the media on April 3, 2025.

Defensive Back Cook Engrinker (6-0, 207): A fourth-year junior in 2025, Entringer, probably has the most athletics in the entire Iowa secondary and has the chance to explode this season with a starting role in strong safety or cash for defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Encinger can become a quick riser with a draft decision of 2026 to take.

LineBacker Konson What (6-2, 232): Including Sharar's name on this list because of how high his teammates and coaches have spoken about his rough skills. Now the often established fifth -year senior finally gets the chance to start after waiting for his turn behind Nick Jackson for two years at a weak Linebacker. Breakout year load?

Iowa always has a tight end, it looks like that

Iowas recent tight pipeline is from TJ Hockenson to Noah Fant to Sam Laporta to Erick All Jr. went to Luke Lachey Addison Ostrenga (6-4, 251).

Ostrenga has the physicality and athletics to play in the NFL, but his statistics are filled in Iowas -passing offended attack in recent years. How he makes contact with Gronowski in each of their last years, will determine whether he is a drafting NFL prospect. Given the pedigree of Iowa, he gets a strong look.

Beau Stephens Bullish about the attacking line of Iowa in 2025 The fifth -year senior should start as the Hawkeyes' starting left guard again. He also talks about emerging guard Kade Pieper.

Two more offensive rulers that are worth mentioning

It is now difficult to say how recently signed division II transfer Bryce George (6-5, 314) Will translate to the NFL until we see him go against Big Ten competition (such as Penn State and Oregon) for nine games of the regular season. George is expected to be hurled in a start spot in 2025 (probably on the left) for Iowa for Iowa.

Moreover, it is on the table that has been watched Beau Stephens (6-6, 322) Sees a breakthrough as a fifth -year senior with a lot of experience.

How can great Iowa Placekicker Drew Stevens get even better? Stevens now goes in his last year and talks about preparing a year of great success.

Another Iowa specialist on the watch list

Tory Taylor was picked as an Elite Punter in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL design by the Chicago Bears. Could senior placekicker Drew Stevens (6-0, 205) Follow the example? Stevens has a rocket leg with extreme accuracy and connects a year ago on 20 of 23 field goals with its only misses of more than 50 meters.

Given the ability of NFL kickers such as Brandon Aubrey to change games by getting consistently from 60-plus, Stevens has the chance to show HES a difference that it deserves to be drawn up. Three kickers were taken in the 2024 design (all in the sixth round).

