Elon Womens Tennis Crowned 2025 CAA champions





Elon, NC The tennis team of Elon University claimed his very first CAA championship with a hard-fought victory over triple defending champion William & Mary. Competitive in only their second performance in the CAA title competition, the Phoenix delivered a resilient and composed performance to secure the historical victory. The Phoenix opened the double game with an early shortage on every court. Despite a loss of 6-1 in the court three, the Phoenix remained resilient. Simone Bergeron And Mary Reding Responded with a 6-3 victory at the court, so that the momentum kept in favor of Elon. To conquer the double point, Helen Sarikulaya And Lisa Kranec Secure a 6-3 victory over William & Mary's Alessandra Anghel and Francesca Davis at Hof two. The Phoenix started playing singles with a 1-0 lead, but William & Mary was determined to challenge them. The tribe started strong and received early benefits for different courts during the first sets. Heidi Bulger The second point of Elon added with a dominant version, in which the Sia Charyry of William & Mary was defeated in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. In court no. 6, first -year students Lisa Kranec Faced with an early setback and dropped her first set with 6-3. However, she gathered to claim the next two sets 6-4 6-3 and to secure a third point for the Phoenix. With Elon only one point away from the victory, the outcome was played on the matches that are being played Madison Cordisco at Hof no. 5 and Simone Bergeron to Court No. 1. With all eyes on courts no. 5 and no. 1, a tense energy filled the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. On the number 1 field, Simone Bergeron Early due to a tightly disputed first set, rising with a 6-4 victory. Hedda Gurholt from William & Mary responded in the second set and took it 6-4 to even the game. As the championship came closer, Bergeron Momentum grabbed in the decisive third set, which sent a 6-4 victory. Her triumph achieved the very first CAA Championship title from Elon, with which the reign of William & Mary was ended as a triple defending champion and a historical victory for the Phoenix secured. Following: With the victory, Elon earned an automatic qualifying offer to the NCAA D1 Ladies Tennis Championship Tournament from 2025. The first and second rounds were set before 2 May. The selection show will be broadcast live on April 28 at 5 p.m. Ncaa.com. Elon 4, William & Mary 2

Doubles:

No. 1 Simone Bergeron / Mary Reding (Elon) def. Hedda Gurholt / Ine Strange (W&M) 6-3

No. 2 Helen Sarikulaya / Lisa Kranec (Elon) def. Alessandra Anghel / Francesca Davis (W&M) 6-3

No. 3 Emma Fernald / Mira Kernagis (W&M) def. Miray child / Heidi Bulger (Elon) 6-1

Order of finishing: 3, 1, 2 Singles:

No. 1 Simone Bergeron (Elon) def. Hedda Gurholt (W&M) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

No. 2 Alessandra Angel (W&M) def. Mary Reding (Elon) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Ine Stange (W&M) def. Helen Sarikulaya (Elon) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Heidi Bulger (Elon) def. Six Chaudry (W&M) 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Madison Cordisco (Elon) v. Francesca Davis (W&M) 7-5, 4-6, 3-4 UNF.

No. 6 Lisa Kranec (Elon) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Order of finishing: 2, 4, 3, 6, 1 -elon–

