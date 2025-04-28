Saint Paul, MN (27 April 2025) Corinne Schroeder stopped all 33 shots with which she was confronted to lead New York to a 2-0 win over Minnesota in Xcel Energy Center on Sunday afternoon. The prince came out to open the match with 17 shots on Schroeder alone in the opening frame, but could not beat the goalkeeper of the Sirens, who won her previous start before the break through a 1-0 score over Montral. New York limited Minnesota to only three shots on the net during a five -minute large fine in the second period, winding momentum in the favor of the sirens. Taylor Girard then benefited four minutes after returning to the Engene Strouw with her first goal of the season to give the sirens a 1-0 lead. After a back and forth third period in which the prince tried to find the equalizer, Paety Levis buried an empty goal to seal the victory for the sirens. In her 18th start of the season, Maddie Rooney 19 of 20 shots ran aside between the pipes for Minnesota. While New York was officially eliminated from Playoff -Statement yesterday, they grabbed three draft order points with the victory. In the meantime, Minnesota remains four points behind the fourth place Ottawa in the pursuit of one of the two remaining play-off spots with two more games in the regular season.

QUOTES

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo In the field of teams playing this season with Minnesota: I think they are such a good team for us, they are a fast group with a lot of skill, so one of the things we are talking about is trying to slow down and be on top of it as much as possible. I thought our group did that very well, and we came at the top.

Sirenes Captain Micah Zandee-Hart About what the stimulus is to play for a top contact: I just think that our motivation in general has changed a bit with everything that happened yesterday. From yesterday we tried to fight for a play-off place and now our motivation is, yes, the concept choice has a play in it, but for us and in our room we do not feel that we are sixth place. I think we have a lot of motivation to try to end this season, not the last in the competition. That is what the big motivation is for us who just try to complete the season and perhaps make the season a step for where we were last year.

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee: We had a great first period and had 20 shots and probably had 30 attempts. You look at our shot attempts today, and it was outrageous how much good appearance we had. We just have to find a way to go into one, put one in, to beat someone's shining sheets or do something. Today we could just find the back of the net. It was tight and we just have to find a way to score goals.

Prince Taylor Heise: At the end of the day you have to score to win the game, and we didn't do that. Yes, it sucks the last two in the box, that's a shame for the team and that's for me. We had not played together in 3 or 4 weeks, so it will take a bit, but I think you can put 20 shots on the net in the first period, it is very impressive, but as I said, you had to score and we just didn't do that today.

Note

With the victory, New York earns three points in the direction of the League Draft Draft Points rankings and has the top choice in the order of selection under non-Playoff teams for the PWHL design of 2025.

Corinne Schroeder Is the first goalkeeper in the PWHL history who recorded four shutouts in a season and surpasses Torontos Kristen Campbell, who achieved three Shutout victories during the inaugural campaign. This season, the Sirens Netminder has posted back-to-back shutouts for the second time and drives a series of 128: 33 scoreless minutes. The streak is the third longest of the season for every goalkeeper in the PWHL Schroeder, also has the longest series in 178 minutes, 16 seconds, which she set from December 29, January 15.

WriterS 33 Saves are the most in a shutout performance this season. Teammate Kayle Osborne has the second highest save total in a shutout at 31.

Writer This season won all five starts against Minnesota and placed two shutouts and a .963 SV%.

Taylor Girard Scored her first goal of the season, and first in a Sirens uniform, after entering the game with two assists through 15 games with New York and five games with Boston this season.

Escape scored her fourth goal for her seventh point of the season, four of which have come to her home state Minnesota (3G, 1a). The Sirenes Forward also fired a career-high seven shots on today's net game, so that all players in the Leiden category.

Ella Hartje recorded her sixth assist of the season, four of which have come across the prince. She is in fourth place of the fourth rookies in the category.

Brooke McQuiggeS Point Streak came to an end today during Six Games One Game Shy to Band The PWHL Record of seven games that are located this season by Alex Carpenter. During the streak the prince Rookie had seven points (2G, 5A).

New York wins the season series against Minnesota, 14-4 in points. Minnesota won the inaugural series against New York, 9-6 in points.

New York recorded their leading fifth shutout of the season, good for almost half of the competitions 11 in total shutouts, while Minnesota is closed three times a competition high.

In the first period, Minnesota shot a season -high 17 shots on the net. The 251 shots of the Frost in the first period at 28 games are in second place in the competition, only behind Ottawas 253.

New York has 18 skaters with a goal this season, the second only behind Ottawas 19.

Minnesota has recorded eight games this season with more than 30 shots on goal.

The Frost is the first team in the PWHL to play their last home game of the regular season and ends with a 3-3-1-6 record in Xcel Energy Center. Six total victories at their primary home location are tied up with Ottawa for fourth place.

Scoresheet Summary

New York 0 1 – 2

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0

1st period- No scoring. Penalty-Shelton NY (Interference), 7:22; Zandee-Hart Ny (Roughing), 18:37; KOV Min (Rugding), 18:37.

2nd period-1, New York, Girard 1 11:07. Punish-down-Landry NY (major check/Behind, Game Wangeduct), 2:49.

3rd Period-2, New York, Levis 4 (heart), 19:52 (pp and). Penalties-Jaques Min (Interference), 2:00; Heise Min (hooking), 18:22.

Shots on goal-new York 6-7-8-21. Minnesota 17-7-9-33.

Power Play-Kansen-New York 1/2; Minnesota 0/2.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 10-8-1-1 (33 Shots-33 Saves). Minnesota, Rooney 8-7-1-2 (20 Schoten-19 Rescue).

A-6.472

Three stars

1. Schroeder account (NY) 33/33 SV

2. Girard Taylor (NE) 1G

3. Maddie Rooney (min) 19/20 Sv

Classification

Minnesota (8-5-4-11) 38 points 5th place

New York (8-4-4-12) -36 points 6th place

Upcoming schedules

New York: Tuesday, April 29 at 7 pm et Toronto

Minnesota: Wednesday, April 30 in Ottawa at 7 p.m.