Lacey Kaufman. (Andy Morales/Allsportstucson) 90 Athletes from South Arsona have qualified for the three levels of Singles and Doubles Tennis Competition to start Friday 2 May. The best seeds from Zuidariazona include Vikram Nerendran (7-1) Van Rincon/UHS, Austin Cohen (8-0) from Catalina Foothills, Lacey Kaufman from Salpointe (9-2) and Estelle Fetsis And Taryn Martin van Pusch Ridge, Scarlett land And Jordan Crawford from Canyon del Oro, Parker Servoss And Santiago Asthengo from Catalina foothills and Lukas Herndon And Nick Herndon van Pusch Ridge. Monday, April 28 D-II Beach Volleyball Team Semi-Final in CasteeL

No. 2 Salpointe versus No. 3 Arcadia, 5 pm Tuesday April 29 Girls team tennis first round

Tue: No. 11 Rincon/UHS at No. 6 Hamilton, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 16 Buena at No. 1 Salpointe, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 14 Ironwood Ridge at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 10 Ala-Gilbert North on No. 7 Nets, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 9 Catalina Foothills at no. 8 Arcadia, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 15 Walden Grove at No. 2 Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 12 St. John Paul II at No. 5 Pusch Ridge, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Northland PrEP, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 16 Gregory School at number 1 Cicero Prep, 3 p.m. Wednesday April 30 Baseball/softball play-in tournaments Boys Team Tennis First Round

Tue: No. 11 Mountain View Mesa at No. 6 Rincon/UHS, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 16 Nates at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 12 Eastmark at No. 5 Ironwood Ridge, 3 p.m.

D-II: No. 15 Buena at No. 2 Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 14 Safford at No. 3 Pusch Ridge, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 12 Willcox on No. 5 Gregory School, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Glendale Prep, 3 p.m.

D-III: No. 16 Tanque Verde at no. 1 Phoenix Country Day, 3 p.m. Friday 2 May 1A Softball First Round Girls individual tennis first/second rounds

Tue: No. 5 Morgan Lin, Rincon/UHS vs. Johnson, Red Mountain, 11:45 am

By: Sophia Boccher/Taylor Olsen, Marana vs. Taylor/Boyle, Corona del Sol, 1 p.m.

Tue: Miah Lafarga-Cirerol/Aamyra Peete, Tucson vs. Ganesh/Ho, Hamilton, 1 p.m.

D-II: No. 1 Lacey Kaufman, Salpointe vs. Rawwat, Paradise Valley, 11:45 am

D-II: No. 4 Gracie Petrow, Catalina Foothills vs. Martinez, Cactus, 11:45 am

D-II: No. 7 Sarah Goldman, Ironwood Ridge vs. Garcia, Willow Canyon, 11:45 am

D-II: Emma Murphy, Salpointe vs. Natalia Corella, Bewes, 11:45 am

D-II: Aubrey Banek, Canyon del Oro vs. Clark Willow, Canyon, 11:45 am

D-II: In Bartruffs, Song Canyon vs. No. 3 Cooley, Ala-11:5 am

D-II: Danapaola Camacho, Dekales vs. Martinez, Goldwater, 11:45 am

D-II: Maddie Kumar, Catalina Foothills vs. Drinen, Flagstaff, 11:45 am

D-II: Hayden Schellhorn, Walden Grove vs. no. 5 Jaggard, Notre Dame, 11:45 am

D-II: No. 1 Scarlett baking/Jordan Crawford, CDO vs. Tran/Stevens, Central, 1:30 pm

D-II: No. 4 Sasha Carrillo/Kalliyen Kay, Salpointe vs. Drewek/Manikand, Paradise V, 1:30 PM

D-II: No. 6 Valentine Knight/Christmas Natalia, Walnuts vs. Dodridge/Gonzalez, 1:30 pm

D-II: No. 7 Illisa Cohen/Haruka Lee, Ironwood Ridge vs. Lewis/Bush, Cactus Shad, 1:30 pm

D-II: Isabella Estrada/Ella Gamas, Salpointe vs. Shekar/Navin, Paradise Valley, 1:30 pm

D-II: Avery Eliscu/Camryn Hansen, Canyon del Oro vs. Enriquez/Tran, North Canyon, 1:30 pm

D-II: Paloma Campos/Kesyra Valenzuela, Cholla vs. Benavide/Booth, min, 1:30 pm

D-II: Michelle Moreno Jimenez/Sara Putz, Buena vs. Chloe/Smith, Notre Dame, 1:30 pm

D-II: Ivy Ciruli/Peyton Schellhorn, Walden Grove vs. Rodrigue/Rutherfo, Combs, 1:30 pm

D-III: No. 4 Brianna Mildebrandt, Tanque Verde vs. Davis, Ala-W Foothills, 1 p.m.

D-III: Abigal Satterfield, Tombstone vs. No. 8 Bodzin, Glendale Prep, 1 p.m.

D-III: Elizabeth Keeports, Sabino vs. Small, Chandler Prep, 1 p.m.

D-III: Pearl Kulvatonyou, Pusch Ridge vs. When. 3 Kim, Northland Prep, 1 p.m.

D-III: Layla Lizon, Gregory School vs. Black, Phoenix Country Day, 1 p.m.

D-III: No. 1 Estelle Fetssis/Taryn Martin, Pusch Ridge vs. Hadassah Benitez/Ashlynn Ford, Desert Christian, 14:30

D-III: Melaney Johnson/Micaela Nagel, Pusch Ridge vs. Frey/Buskirk NW Christian, 2.30 pm

D-III: Alondra Jimenez/Kate Steckler, Desert Christian vs. No. 6 Haynie/Sampson, Thatcher, 2.30 pm

D-III: Jeannie McCallum/Mally McCallum, Tanque Verde vs. Green/Neal, Safford, 2.30 pm Boys individual tennis first/second rounds

Tue: No. 1 Vikram Nerentran, Rincon/UHS vs. Drawing, Vista Desert, 8:45 am

Tue: Jacob Barton, Marana vs. Yeager, Perry, 8:45 am

Tue: Nathan Sheinbein/Clement Fleury, Rincon/UHS vs. Burns/Clark, SunnySlope, 10 hours

Tue: Oliver Sheinbein/Lance Kaye, Rincon/UHS vs. Naylor/James, Ironwood, 10 hours

D-II: No. 1 Austin Cohen, Catalina Foothills vs. Vieira Paradise Valley, 8:45 am

D-II: No. 3 Junchen Jia, Catalina Foothills vs. Grant Miller, Salpoye, 8:45 am

D-II: Felipe Echeverri, Ironwood Ridge vs. Ginsberg, Cactus Shadows, 8:45 am

D-II: Nicholas Robles, Dekales vs. no. 5 Lanford, Notre Dame, 8:45 am

D-II: Emiliano Manzo, Mountain View vs. Hunt, Ala-Gilbert N, 8:45 am

D-II: Jimmy Rice, Buena vs. Matsuyoshi, Crismon, 8:45 am

D-II: No. 1 Parker Servoss/Santiago Asengo, Catalina Foothills vs. Tyler Wenger/Diego Briones-Herrera, Ironwood Ridge, 10:15 am

D-II: No. 2 Enzo Alvarez/Kusaj, Ironwood Ridge vs. Wood/Thompson, Prescott, 10:15 am

D-II: No. 6 Ahmed Bozdogan/Aaron Zeldin, Catalina Foothills vs. Wolfe/Ruttenbe, Horizon 10:15 am

D-II: Diego Acosta/David Garcia, Vertales vs. Coolidge/Pearson, Cactus Shadows, 10:15 am

D-III: No. 3 Dean Morthland, Pusch Ridge vs. TU, Lincoln Prep, 10 hours

D-III: No. 6 Thomas Escobedo, Gregory School vs. Sather Benjamin, Franklin, 10 am

D-III: No. 7 Karl Gajda, Green Tank vs. Thorensen Nate, Desert Christian, 10 hours

D-III: Hunter Lutz, St. David vs. Lee, Basic Flagstaff, 10 hours

D-III: Elia Bhasme, Willcox vs. Marcolini, Glendale Prep, 10 hours

D-III: No. 1 Lukas Herndon/Nick Herndon, Pusch Ridge vs. Bowman/Owens Safford, 11 hours

D-III: No. 5 David Gonzalez/Adam Olson, Sabino vs. Reeve/Shandi, Tasis Phoenix, 11 hours

D-III: No. 6 Jon Hetland/Jiang Lin, Tanque Verde vs. Filby/Liston Scottsdale Christian, 11 hours

D-III: Nathaniel Aguilar/Andy Osornio, Willcox vs. Avina-Th/Black, Odyssey, 11 hours

D-III: John Samii/Marcus Swenson, Gregory 11.00 am vs. Grossman/Suchart, Phoenix C, 11 hours

D-III: Ansel Emmons/Brandon Lloyd, Sabino vs. Christian Skinner/Cody Urias, Pusch Ridge, 11 hours

D-III: Jaxon Savage/Kevin Freestone, St. David vs. No. 7 Anzini/Nicoll Ala-W Foot, 11 hours

D-III: Matt Volker/Roy Jones, Benson vs. No. 2 Gino-Gri/Valdes, Phoenix CD, 11 hours Saturday 3 May Baseball 1a/4a-6a first round

Softball 2a-6a first round Monday 5 May Beach pairs around one at Casteel

Tue: Lindon Bourn/Leah Stoneeking, Catalina Foothills vs. Heldt/Woodruff, Oconnor, 5:45 pm

D-II: Callie George / Amelia Cutting, Ironwood Ridge vs. Dike / Whititemo, Northwest Christian, 5 pm

D-II: Amelia Bartfalvi/Chloe Zhang, Salpointe vs. Cathay/Fox, Gilbert Christian, 5 pm

D-II: Brooklyn Burgle/Eleanor Sharp, Salpointe vs. Gerard/Smith, Valley Christian, 5 pm Tuesday 6 May 4A-6A Boys Volleyball Play-in Tournament Wednesday 7 May Beach pairs Round two at Casteel

Tue: No. 8 Rilynn Brown/Abbey Garner, Canyon del Oro vs. TBD, 5 p.m. Thursday 8 May Tue/D-II Track on Red Mountain Friday 9 May Boys volleyball first round

D-III/D-IV Track in Deer Valley

DV track on Red Mountain Saturday 10 May Tue/dv track day two Monday 12 May Golf Day one and Aguila Tuesday 13 May Golf Day Two and Aguila Friday, May 16 Staatspoor at Mesa CC













