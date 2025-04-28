Sports
Americans first knock in group B
Too often, a struggle of heavyweight hockey teams does not live up to the hype.
But the game of Saturday evening among the top two teams in group B lived on the bill … and something else.
This had it all head changes, beautiful goals, excellent rescues and just a lot of back and forth speed and skills.
In the end, the United States 2-1 and 3-2 defeated deficits to beat Sweden 6-3 and to beat first place in group B.
Sweden led 2-1 after the first and 3-2 halfway through the second before the Americans took over the match. Mikey Berchild and Cullen Potter scored 43 seconds apart in the second and Team USA took a 4-3 lead in the third period.
Defenseman Drew Schock received the insurance marking 7:28 in the third when he jumped into the play and a pass by Jacob Kvasnicka, who had a goal and had directed two assists for the US. The Americans added a late empty just from Teddy Mutryn.
“We were just ruthless,” said Potter. “We were downstairs in the beginning, but we just stayed with it, held on to our plan and came overly.”
Potter has been everywhere on the ice in the first three games of the Americans. It is hard to believe that his goal in this match – which came through a Faceoff victory that Potter was not mistaken about – was his first of the tournament. You can bet that we hear his name more as the importance of the games grows.
“Just playing with speed and competitiveness, I think that's the strong suit of my game,” said Potter, the son of the American female hockey legend Jenny. “If I play my A -playing, I can make a big difference by stealing and playing pucks.”
The Swedes did not disappear quietly after the goal of Schock and forced the American goalkeeper Patrick Quinlan to make several major rescues in the last frame. Quinlan's best Save came when he flashed the glove and the shot of Jakob Ihs Wozniak of the lock absolutely robbed. He stopped 25 of 28 shots that he was confronted for the victory, in which the love of Sweden made 36 Saves on 41 shots in a losing matter.
VS is moving to a perfect 3-0 with the victory and Sweden drops to two victories and a loss, good for second place in the group.
The Sweden started scoring with their strong pre -check in the first. Tre Kronor under pressure the Americans in their own end, forced a turnover and Filip Ekberg got the Puck in the lock and made no mistake in beating Quinlan.
“We didn't get the result we wanted,” said Anton Frondell, who came to the Sweden just in time for this game. “They played well at the end of the game and were better at scoring this game. But we had a good start, we were a goal. We had a good opportunity to win the game.”
The Sweden went through 2-0 when Ivar Stenberg made a strong movement of half the wall and skated to the net. His wrist shot came from a heavy perspective, but went far away and beat Quinlan above the glove.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPULX7ZXAZ4
The Americans answered a few minutes later with a pretty tic-toe game that Will Horcoff sent the puck to Donny Bracco, who crossed him to Will Moore for a one-timer who defeated love Harenstam.
The Americans tied it 2-2 in the second of a Sweden own goal that was credited to Kvasnicka, but Sweden again pulled the lead on a touch of speed through Stenberg, who scored on an escape. That was the stage for the two rapid strikes of Berchild and Potter.
Team USA is the all time of gold medal leader at this event with 11 and tries to overcome the heartbreaking loss of championship from last year against Canada. Sweden won this tournament in 2019 and 2022 and is looking for three championships in six years.
Both teams will close their provisional rounds on Monday, with Sweden opposing the Czech Republic and the US opposite Germany. Sweden needs at least one point to lock second in the group. A regulation victory by the Czech Republic would see it finish second and Sweden third.
