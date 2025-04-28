Jon Stabler spotted the question.

How much thinking is golf?

Golf is by far the most difficult sport mentally, Stabler said after a long break. I will claim that with everyone.

Stabler is co-founder of golf psych, a company rooted in sports psychology that helps athletes to improve their mental golf game. He coaches about this with data from 36 years of PGA and LPGA Tour Research.

The sport, although less demanding physically than some people build up cognitive power with a healthy dose of competition. It is a part of the reason why so much Utah Hockey Club players, and Nhlers in general, are attracted to golf in low season.

Utah Vooruit Nick Schmaltz, who, according to his teammates, is one of the best golfers in the room, started when he was around 9, he said. Schmaltz took the summers from Hockey during his youth and played baseball, tennis and golf with his brother, sister and dad instead. Then he became addicted.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Nick Schmaltz (8) shoots the Puck against the Detroit Red Wings in Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday 24 March 2025.

Hockey players seem to have it easier to get the Golf Swing down because of the similarities with the one-ice slapshot and the mobility of their hips. However, the largest that Schmaltz has taken out of the game is mental steadfastness.

It shows how good those professional boys are. It is absolutely frustrating and it is easy to get into your own head. You continue to make mistakes after making mistakes if you don't turn the page a little, said Schmaltz. I think that is good to translate to hockey if you have a bad game or a bad shift that has the opportunity to place it in the past and continue.

There is much to balance in an NHL game. A player has five other teammates (including the goalkeeper) on the ice with him and five skate opponents who are coming the other way. Success is only found as a group. The opposite applies to golf. Every performance or error can be traced back to the individual.

The ball is just there, Stabler said. And every time you touch the ball, it counts. That is not true in hockey.

Lawson Crouse enjoys that about golf. The Utah veteran said he would also be a good amount this summer.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Left Wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates a goal with teammates versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

What I like about it is that hockey is such a team game, team sport that you fight day in day out with your best friends, said Crouse. If you go to the golf course, it's just you and the golf ball. I think that is a nice challenge to switch from the team aspect and to concentrate on your own individual game.

Stabler and Golf Psych have done studies on Tour Players LPGA, PGA and Senior PGA to see if there is a difference in personality between the frequent winners and the other participants. The studies discovered that the eight personality characteristics of the frequent winners clearly stood out of the other players who are called a champion personality traits. And one of them is self -supply.

That is something that is not emphasized in a team game such as hockey. But developing that on the golf course can also help a player on the ice.

Before the training starts out of season, Utah Hockey Cubs Alex Kerfoot will definitely make a broadcast with his brothers and father. It is something they do every year. Last summer the group went to Pebble Beach in California. The next is French Lick, Indiana.

(Photo by Charles Laberge | Liv Golf via AP) Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC and NHL players, Anthony Mantha, Nic Jensen and Marcus Johansson can be seen on the 15th Hole during the Pro-Am for Liv Golf DC on the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on Thursday. 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia.

We planned one every summer, said Kerfoot. I just try to try different places. It's very nice. We look forward to it every year.

The availability of Kerfoots will look a bit different now that he and his wife Marissa had their daughter Carrera last July.

Even when he was home, I try to play as much as possible. It is now a bit different with the baby and my wife, Kerfoot said. Absolutely not too much golf, but try to go out once a week or at the weekend.

Logan Cooley, who is only 20 years old, does not have to worry about that. The resident of Pittsburgh said that he waves at home with his friends at least three times a week. He also tries to have teammate Michael Kesselring come to Pennsylvania so that they can compete on the green.

It is nice to get away from the ice rink a bit and to be relaxed, to be in the sun, Cooley said.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Logan Cooley is preparing for a face-off versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Kesselring will spend his summer between his native New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The defender wants to become a member of Nashua Country Club some of his best friends there. There is a waiting list and you have to deposit money. Kesselring can finally bite the bullet.

They let me play there anyway, even though it is private that I just have to pay. But they want me to be a member, so I have to do it a bit or they will stop playing me there, said Kesselring. I love golf. It is probably my second favorite thing to do. It is difficult to play during the year, so I am excited to get into my golf game. It sucks the first few rounds back, you are always not very good.

Despite the first rust, Nhlers, regardless of when they pick up the sport, look better in golf than the average person. Why? Much of it has to do with the movements that are used on the ice and on the track.

It is a fairly comparable movement with hand-eye coordination, the hips and shooting. It is a bit different, but many hockey boys are good at Golf and I think it just swing the handle and the same kind of path of a club, Schmaltz said.

There is a pure athletics that also helps.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Defender Michael Kesselring (7) seems to pass the Puck during the second period of the game in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday 2 December 2024.

Hitting a hockeypuck with a flat stick and doing things that do things like those guys can look very up to what you can do with a golf club, Stabler said.

Dominic Moore, a Utah Hockey Club analyst for SEG Media and also played 13 seasons in the NHL is more of tennis than on Golf. Nevertheless, he had an up-close vision of why hockey players, both actively and retired, were so deeply committed to a game that is not their task.

There is also the level of professional athletes who like to get better at things, Moore said. So there is a lot where they really like the improvement aspect of something other than their most important sport where they can try to get better.

That is a driving force for many golfers. They keep the incremental claims in the game addicted and return for more. Moreover, it is a good way to stay busy until the NHL season of 2025-26 will be walking around in October.

Some say goodness, if it is so difficult mentally, why do people play it? Well, there is this magical aspect that when you wave and make a good swing and connect with the ball, compress the ball and then rises the ball and it goes a long, long way, said Stabler.

Sometimes, depending on how good you are, it goes exactly where you meant. Because it does not happen every time, because it is actually very difficult to do, it is very worthwhile. It's fun.

