Running backs take half of the first round places: Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton Lead the road in a running classes with declining trek.

Colston Loveland jumps in the first half of round 1: The Chicago Bears use a top 10 pick on Loveland and link it to the attacking mind who helped to potentially unlock Sam Laporta's.

14 minutes

Now that the NFL design of 2025 has been completed, it is time to update Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football. These rankings are specially tailor-made for PPR score and single-quarterback formats, taking into account the latest landing places, teams and depth cards.

Last updated: 5 am et, Sunday 27 April

Provisional version Position rankings

1. RB Ashon Jeanty“ Las Vegas Raiders (RB1, Round 1-Pick 6)

Ashton Jeanty ended his time Boise State With a 99.9 career -harafig figure while on average more than 200 meters per game as a first -year student becomes on average. He arranges as one of the top three who declines the prospects of the past decade. Jeanty landed at the Las Vegas Raiders as the sixth general choice and joined the team that demonstrably needed the most. He projects one of the few real functions in the NFL.

Jeanty proved in 2023 that he could also be an elite who receives a threat, on average 3.2 yards per routerun. The Raiders have limited receiving options and chip Kellys violations have historically heavy in succession in the passing game. The only thing that stops Jeanty to be in the very first top of fantasy-back is the attacking line, while the top three projected fantasy-running backs play behind top-five Run-Blocking units, the Raiders line is closer to the competition average.

Jeanty should be the clear no. 1 pick in Dynasty Rookie concepts, even in superflex formats. In Redraft competitions, he profiles Pick as a late first or early second round. If the line of the Raiders continues to improve, it has the top to end under the very top fantasy that runs back.