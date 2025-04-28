No punishment from NHL for Guentzel hit





SUNRISE A day after the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning suspended forward Brandon Hagel for his late hit Sasha BarkovFlorida -star Matthew Tkachuk brought down Jake Guentzel In game 3. With the Panthers down 4-1, Guentzel came through the neutral zone and released a pass Anthony Cirelli It would end in an empty just before the 5-1 final. After Guentzel turned, he was flattened by a Tkachuk shoulder. With 5 minutes to go, Tkachuk was actually thrown out of the game after a few skirmishes broke out over the ice. Tkachuk received the same major 5 minutes before interference that Hagel was in Game 3 for his hit at Barkov. Now Guentzel did not leave the game as Barkov did and, unlike Barkov, he actually touched the puck, but Tkachuks -hit was certainly late. According to Elliote FriedmanThere will be no disciplinary hearing for Tkachuk, so the case is closed. Hagel missed the game on Saturday because of the suspension and returns for Game 4 on Monday, which led to Guentzel comparing the two hits. We have seen what happened this series, Guentzel said. I am sure the competition will do its job. I personally think it was late. Try to let them run around and do that, but just stay with our game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVXBYRNXUAQ On Friday, the coach of Florida Paul Maurice Was asked about the Panthers who set up bodies Nikita Kucherov And that it seemed like he was hit every time he was on the ice. Maurice jokes gave a non-answers to the question, and said that the only players we hit are those who have pucks. Well, Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper Read what Maurice said on social media. Of course, Maurice was not talking about Hagel at that time, although some social media sites such as Bleacher Report took the quote from Twitter without allocation or context. When asked about the Tkachuk -hit and whether he thought the NHL would come up with a punishment, Cooper repeated what Maurice said. It was a pretty slick movement of Cooper. The only players we hit, Cooper said slowly, are the ones with pucks. 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference 1st round: Game 4 Tampa Bay Lightning @ Florida Panthers Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 When: Monday 7 pm

Where: America Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); Coward 36.3 (SWFLA)

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Panthers+

Panthers+ Radio: WASHY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); Siriusxm

WASHY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); Siriusxm Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL -App

SiriusXM 932, NHL -App Series diagram Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2 ; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0 ; Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, @ Florida 1 ; Game 4 in Florida: Monday 7 (ESPN/SCRIPPS); Game 5 on Tampa: Wednesday (ESPN2/SCRIPPS), 7:30; Game 6* in Florida: Friday 2 May (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday 4 May (TBA).

; ; ; Monday 7 (ESPN/SCRIPPS); Wednesday (ESPN2/SCRIPPS), 7:30; Friday 2 May (TBA); Sunday 4 May (TBA). Regular season series: Bound 2-2

Bound 2-2 Regular seasonal series of all time: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties

Postgame series of all time: Tampa Bay leads 2-1 (won 2021 First round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 First round. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a25QWJSUF3M

