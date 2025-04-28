Sports
What we learned this spring about USC Football: a position-per-position analysis
Los Angeles USC put the finishing touches to spring training on Saturday. In terms of staff, the Trojan horses have been selective in the transfer portal and have not had too much exhaustion.
As coach Lincoln Riley has often stated in recent weeks, the majority of the USC team have been on the field this spring this spring. With that in mind, let's see a position per position what we learned about the Trojans this spring.
Quarterback
Redshirt Junior Jayden Maiava started the last four games of last season and is the only quarterback on the selection that in 2024 threw a pass for USC.
That is why it should not have been a surprise when Riley told reporters earlier this week that: Jaydens now clearly the number 1 Quarterback.
Maiava knows that some of the decision -making cues he shown last year and must clean up the technical parts of his game. For what it is worth, Riley said that the QB has shown improvement in its decision -making in recent weeks. We will not better understand his progress of the technical aspects to the fall.
Of course a lot of attention will be paid to the five -star first -year student Husan Longstreet, who has the potential to be the future of the position for USC. Longstreet created some explosive plays this spring and has taken steps ahead, but Riley said there are still a few moments when he looks like a real first -year student, which means that this summer will be crucial for his growth.
Utah Transfer and Redshirt Senior Sam Huard will probably finish third in this race.
Walk back
The depth in this group, which would be equal to the past of the declining groups under Rileys official period, took a small hit when Redshirt second -year Amarion Peterson entered the transfer portal.
Even with Petersons' departure, USC should be in order here, because the top three backs seem to be quite arranged: Junior College Transfer and Junior Waymond Jordan, New Mexico Transfer and Redshirt Senior Eli Sanders and Second -year Bryan Jackson.
There was a lot of buzz among players about the explosiveness and speed of Jordan and Sanders. Their skills must supplement Jackson, which is a larger back (6-foot, 232 pounds) that the Trojans did not really have had in recent years.
Four -star Harry Dalton III will become a member of the group this summer. First-year student Riley Wormley, a three-star signer in the recruitment class 2025, arrived this winter.
Recipient
Juniors Makai Lemon and Jakobi Lane have settled as the two most important recipients in this team and should be one of the best 1-2 Combo's in the country.
The real question is who will rise and be the third receiver? There were no clear candidates, but Boise State Transfer Prince Strachan, a junior who caught 25 passes for 304 Yards for the Broncos in 2024, seems to have increased.
You could see every day, there is a little more confidence in what was doing, Riley said about Strachan. Not necessarily such as learning playing, but techniques and how the position coached. He starts putting it together and really shining. So (I) was proud of his progress.
The Trojan horses signed three four -star Wijdouts in their recruitment class 2025. Only one, Corey Simms, is registered for spring. But Riley said that Simms and Redshirt First -year Xavier Jordan have done some good things in recent weeks.
The depth of the USCS receiver has been laid down in recent weeks due to some bumps and bruises. It was not a deep unit in the beginning, so look so carefully whether the staff focuses on a recipient during this portal window.
Tight end
Redshirt Senior Starter Lake Mcree was closed the last week-plus of spring as a precaution. Mcree has fought injuries in recent years. Red shirt Junior Carson Tabaracci is also limited this spring.
This is permitted second -year Walker Lyons to receive a considerable amount of repetitions. Riley said that Lyons was one of the more impressive players in the team during the last spring ball. Even with Mcree later in the fold, it will be interesting to see if Lyons will receive more goals this fall. Lyon's first is really out of season, because he was on a Mormon mission for the past two offseas.
Line
Things seem to be quite arranged here. Redshirt second -year student Elijah Paige is locked up with the left tackle. The same with Junior Alani Noa with the right guard. Redshirt Senior Transfers DJ Wingfield (Purdue) and Jonre Reed (Syracuse) have settled on the left guard and the middle respectively.
From the outside the right Tackle spot looks an urgent question mark for USC. But Riley has expressed a lot of confidence there in his options there, in particular Redshirts second -year student Tobias Raymond, who, according to Riley, had settled as one of the best offensive rulers of the teams this spring.
That makes Raymond the forerunner to start with the right tackle, but Riley also likes Redshirt first -year student Justin Tauanuu, who played a considerable amount in the Las Vegas Bowl. Summer will be a critical time to develop and identify who will be the next at Tackle past those three, Riley said.
Line of defense
With many options, USCS rotation must be quite deep. It will be impossible to know exactly what it will look like, because two important players from (senior Anthony Lucas) or Limited (Redshirt Senior Keeshawn Silver) were for the whole or a large part of spring.
Lucas, Silver, Jamaal Jarrett (Redshirt Sophomore), Kameryn Fountain (second -year), Jahkeem Stewart (first -year student), Devan Thompkins (Redshirt Junior), Beylan Shelby (Junior), Kobe Pepe (Redshirt Senior Trehomore) and Jide A Abasiri Pieces.
Stewart was a four-star and top-50 prospect in the recruitment cycle of 2025. He is the highest rated defensive Lineman to sign at USC during the term of office of Rileys. The expectations will be high for him this year.
His natural power is very clear, Riley said. Quite impressive to see that he is really a year younger than all these guys, the fact that he can go physically here and his own hollows with everyone, that is quite difficult to make if you now have to be a junior in high school.
Linebacker
This is USCS thinnest position group. Redshirt senior Eric Gentry has the program in his fourth season and is a safe gamble to start with, but he missed several games due to an injury in two of his three seasons with the program. But the Trojan horses did well this spring by adding Penn State Linebacker transfer Tamere Robinson. He was one of the many Linebackers that had focused on the Trojan horses in the portal.
It will be intriguing to see how it fits in this rotation. Sophomore Desman Stephens II is the favorite to start next to Gentry.
Redshirt first -year student Jadyn Walker has the potential to be a wildcard in this group.
No doubt. He is going to help this football team a lot, said Riley, who also said that Walker had a fantastic spring and will play a major role in the defense.
Defensive back
There are still many moving pieces here. Safety seems to be where USC is the deepest in the secondary. Redshirt Junior Kamari Ramsey is the best player in defense and is probably the only locked starter.
Redshirt Senior and NC State Transfer Bishop Fitzgerald is the favorite to start next to Ramsey. Junior Christian Pierce was a bit beaten to finish spring, but he should find his way to the field this fall. Riley said there is a possibility this season that USC sometimes plays with three safety.
The Trojan horses also added the Notre Dame transfer to Kennedy Urlacher to this group during this portal cycle.
The corner positions are wide open. The supposed San Jose State Transfer DJ Harvey, a senior Redshirt, will start, but hell has some competition from Redshirt Senior Decarlos Nicholson and Redshirt First -year student Marcelles Williams. There are also a number of promising young options there.
Nickel is also undecided. Redshirt Senior Prophet Brown has played the most there, but Ramsey could sometimes stand in line, and USC will give some of his younger players, such as Redshirt first -year student Isaiah Rubin and real first -year students Alex Graham and James Johnson, also a look there.
(Top photo of Jayden Maiava: Jordon Kelly / Getty Images)
