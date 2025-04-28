Here is how India's complete boycott from Pakistan Cricket team influences PCB Firstpost

Relations between India and Pakistan have reached a low point after the deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. India has accused Pakistan for orchestrating the deadliest terror attack on citizens since 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, and has since suspended the Indus Waters treaty, except for closing the Attari-Wagah checkpost and suspending all Pakistani visa.

In the meantime, Pakistan continues to deny the involvement in the incident, despite the reputation of being a breeding ground for terror groups and has responded by suspending the Simla agreement, in addition to closing the Pakistani airspace for Indian planes.

The breakdown in relations as a result of the Pahalgam attacks has also been received indignation in the sports world, where various former cricketers, including ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, have called on the men in blue to fully boycott their arch rivals.

And in this case a boycott does not mean Indo-Pak competitions in ICC events, including world cups.

How would a complete boycott influence India Cricket in Pakistan?

An Indian boycott of the Pakistan cricket team would be nothing less than a nightmare for broadcasters. When it comes to the 'Gentleman's game', there is no game that is a larger draw than a confrontation between the two South Asian arch rivals, whose rivalry is considered the fiercest all over the entire sports world.

And the economy justifies the hype behind Indo-Pak cricket matches; According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), competitions between the two countries have generated an estimated RS 10,000 crore ($ 1.3 billion) in the past two decades.

“The India-Pakistan match has the power to break through the slowness of the advertiser and budget restrictions,” was Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World of Madison World, quoted by The economic times.

How Pakistani cricket depends on Indian funds

The entire economy of the Pakistan Cricket Board depends on the funds they receive from the International Cricket Council in their current model for sharing income for the 2024-27 cycle. Cricket player-commentator Ramiz Raja, who had served as PCB chairman for a little more than a year until December 2022, admitted the same effect in a public explanation that India Pakistani cricket collapsed if it wanted.

“The ICC is a politicized body divided between the Asian and Western blocks and 90 percent of its income is generated from India. It is frightening,” Raja had said in October 2021, when he was a month of work as a PCB chef.

“In a sense that the business houses of India Pakistan have cricket and if the Indian Prime Minister decides that he will not allow financing to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse,” he added.

Pakistan Federal Minister of the Interior Mohsin Naqvi has been chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board since February last year. AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India receives $ 231 million or 38.5 percent via this model. England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia, the other members of Cricket's so -called 'Big Three', earn just over 6 percent. The PCB is the only other administration that earns more than 5 (5.75) percent, which is up to $ 34.51 million.

Although the BCCI gets the lion's share of income, it contributes much more to the income needed, with India estimating at 70 to 80 percent of the total income of ICC. Broadcasts of broadcasts that have reached dizzy levels in recent years are the key to the income of the ICC and the enormous cricket-loving population of India plays a key role on that front.

The ash is certainly historically and just as fiercely disputed as that between India and Pakistan. However, when it comes to their financial impact, England versus Australia is not close to the two South Asian neighbors.

Taking Indo-Pak competitions from the comparison will certainly influence the income from ICC, given how broadcasters demand the two teams to be grouped in worldwide and asian events. Get that out and Pakistan will indirectly lose money because of the hit that the Global Body will suffer in Dubai.

Although it may not come to a stop in Pakistan, it will certainly be more than just a small inconvenience.