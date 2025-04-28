Sports
Keith Stackpole Obitarian | Australia Cricket Team
In an era well before Big Bash and Bazball, the Australian cricket player Keith Stackpole, who died at the age of 84, was an unusually daring and attacking opening test batsman from 1966 to 1974.
His unusual swashbuckling style at the top of the order was thrown in particularly grim relief by the fact that as many of his tests as an opener with the contrastant were doure Bill LawryImmune for the pleasures of Swift Run meeting.
Stackpole, a Stockily combative counterpoint for Lawry-Rid-Thin caution, took little knowledge of the long-established defensive principles of opening Batsiemen, and preferred to take a chance that he could rings the ball around the field.
If someone bowed a half-placed ball wide of my first ball in a test match, Id-shoulder arms bow and looks through it, Lawry said. But Stacky would just pin his ears and throw four channels for four.
In the days before one -day cricket, the game had been well reformed, such a risky company was not completely unheard of if the presence of the equally aggressive English Batsman Colin Milburn confirmed. Nevertheless, it was a novelty and distinguished the stackpole.
His method was also very effectively more than 43 tests, making it one of the most consistent Rungers from the early 70s and helped him to the vice-capincy.
Then he became a radio and TV commentator and a newspaper columnist in Melbourne.
Stackpole was born in the Collingwood area of Melbourne from Hannah (no Dunn), a housewife, and Keith Sr, who was a first class cricket player for Victoria, but better known as an Aussie football player for Collingwood and Fitzroy.
After Keith JR had revealed his cricket talents to the Christian Brothers College in Clifton Hill, the career of father and son briefly overlapped when they played together for the Collingwood Club in 1957 Senior who appeared in his last match while Junior made his debut.
Although much influenced by his father, a similar impressive attacking Batsman -Stackpole also came under the wings of the Stalwart of Collingwood Jack RyderA former leader of Australia who succeeded in adding other dimensions to the Youngsters game without suppressing his natural sense of back-foot game or his preference for cutting the ball square on both sides of the wicket.
By 1960 he made his first class debut for Victoria, and in 1963 he had settled in the side, usually at NR.
Despite a major debut test century in Cape Town at No. 7, his performances were unobtrusive on that journey, and he remained in a generally moderate vein until a breakthrough arrived at the beginning of 1969. Lawry, by that time, tried Captain and tried to find a replacement for his recently retired opening partner, Bobby Simpsondecided to move Stackpole the order against West -India in Sydney. In his new position he scored three half centuries in his first four innings, and the dice was cast. He was an open for the remaining 33 games of his test career.
Stackpole, on average 46 in the next series 1969-70 in India, turned out to be an important part of the Australia's Rare Series victory there and eventually settled his value above all doubt during England 1970-71 Visit to Australia with scores of 207 in the first test in Brisbane, 136 in the Fifth in Adelaide in Adelaideide,
Lawry lost the captincy to Ian Chappell after the sixth game of that long, loss of seven in regions. Chappell and Stackpole formed a waterproof alliance during the subsequent drawn series in England in 1972. Stackpole was now a vice-captain, and from a starting point his rich seam in shape, more scoring than any other Australians in tests on the Tour, and hit five half centers and a century. Warmen therefore made him one of the five cricketers of the year in 1973.
By that time in his early 1930s, he was able to play two more seasons for Australia as a vice-captain, which resulted in two series victories in the West Indies in 1972-73 and in Australia against New Zealand in 1974, followed by a 1-1 draw in three games in New Zealand (also 1974). His last test, in Auckland, ended on a non -characteristic Tame Noot when he was fired for 0 in both innings, giving him a test average of 37.42.
His last international performance came in a 35-over match at the end of that Tour, one of only six one-day matches he played. Although he was well suited for the short form of cricket, he was frustrated in the days of his children's shoes due to the inability of most other players to understand his entertaining possibilities.
Stackpoles First Class career also ended in 1974, with a Sheffield Shield -winning season for Victoria as a captain to add two others in 1967 and 1970. In general, he scored 10,100 points on an average of 39.29 and took 148 wickets. He was made MBE shortly after his retirement.
His media work started with an invitation to comment on Kerry Packers World Series Cricket in 1977, after which he had a career of three decades in the broadcast with the nine and seven networks before he retired from ABC in 2005. He also coached a number of players in Victoria, including Dean Jones and Brad Hodge.
He is survived by his wife, pat, and their children, Peter, Tony and Angela.
