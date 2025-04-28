Mens Tennis feels more open than ever, but with the Grand Slams it is a false dawn

Welcome back to the Monday tennis briefing, where Athletics Will explain the stories behind the stories of the past week on the field.

This week, the Madrid Open brought a coaching -Comback story, a reminder of the growth needed to be a tennis wonder and a reminder of a false dawn at the top of men's tennis.

A false dawn at the top of men's tennis?

The State of the Mens match Saturday evening discussed Americas World No. 17, Frances Tiafoe, offered an interesting perspective. Everyone can cut someone on a certain day, he told reporters after he defeated Luciano Darderi to reach the third round of Madrid.

I think these are exciting times. Tennis currently reminds me from 2000 to 2004 or 2005, there is a window. Everyone can win Slams, everyone can win such tournaments. Every masters, probably eight, nine (possible) winners.

That period at the beginning of the 21st century will always be remembered as an interregnum, when Pete Sampras was on the decrease and Roger Federer had not yet arrived completely. Between Wimbledon in 2001 and the French Open in 2004, six players, including Thomas Johansson, Albert Costa and Gaston Gaudio, won their only Grand Slam title.

Does what is happening now, like that kind of openness? Yes and no.

At ATP Masters 1,000 level, the sport under the Grand Slams, things have certainly been unpredictable in the past year. Returning to Monte Carlo in 2024, the last 10 events were won by eight different players, with five different winners in the last five.

At the Grand Slams, however, the store remains just as closed as ever. Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have won the last five between them; Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic won the eight prior.

Although there is an important difference with the Big Three era, with players such as Tiafoe and last year, Taylor Fritz who hopes that they can win a major because they can even defeat the best in the world, a still unbreakable ceiling remains at the top.

I lived the real era, so it feels great for me, Tiafoe said about the tennis environment when Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were at their best. He remembered that he played Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2019 and felt that I did not beat Rafa in my mind. But now you can play everyone and I am really looking forward to a slam, everyone can win, not just me, everyone.

Yet it has not happened yet. The feeling of openness can be illusion at the greatest events in tennis, but at least the chase package is no longer in Majors who resigned.

Charlie Eccleshare

Can Maria Sakkari support this return to form?

Maria Sakkari has tried to find people for more than a year who could help her solve her tennis problems.

For those difficult 12 months she had spent six years with Tom Hill, who was one of the youngest coaches on both tours when she accepted him. Together they climbed the ranking to World No. 3, and Sakkari reached two Grand Slam semi -finals in 2021. She said she hoped that he would be her coach for the rest of her career.

But after having had a series of disappointing defeats, Sakkari fired Hill early in 2024. She tried David Witt and then Raemon Slitser, both coaches who had considerable success with other players, especially Witt, who previously coached Venus Williams and Jessica Pegula. He is now with Tiafoe.

Sakkari also tried to collaborate with Ben Crowe, the high-performance coach who helped ASH Barty to win three Grand Slam titles before retired at the age of 25. Nothing really worked for her and she slid to no. 82 in the ranking.

Then, before the Madrid open, Hill returned to the fold after ending his 12 -month partnership with Peyton Stearns of the US, and a week later Sakkari is already in one of her best tournaments in a while. She ended a series of eight consecutive losses against top 10 players when she defeated the number 6 seed, Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.



Maria Sakkari looks more confident than during the past 12 months on Madrid's Clay courts. (Clive Brunskill / Getty images)

During an interview in March, Slitser said that Sakkari, one of the strongest athletes on the WTA tour, was talented enough that her main problem trusted herself and her shots.

She can sometimes forget it, he said.

Sakkari, who is 29, has considered several times to run away from the sport. It tortures her like that. But she has always returned and said during an interview in March that she still believes that she can go back to the highest level of the game.

Hill helped her get there earlier. Maybe he can do it again.

Matt Futterman

How can Joao Fonseca learn his next tennis lesson?

Joao Fonseca, the 18-year-old Brazilian sensation, will win many titles, and probably some pretty big. Blessed with a front hammer Forehand, a backhand that he can easily reduce and a high-kick-service, is his tennis ceiling somewhere in the sports stratosphere.

But for now he is still a teenager and wins on the ATP tour that players increase their floors and mistakes at tight moments. As a result, Fonseca is going to lose matches, just like every young player trying to reach the sport, has done and will do. Eighteen is also not the easiest time to put the tennishopes and dreams of an entire country, and perhaps even a continent, with Fonseca, the most exciting men's player that Brazil has seen since three times Grand Slam champion Gustavo Kuerten.

Fonseca, who had his breakthrough moment in February when he won the Argentina open, has been trying to find his Zeebben since then. After a loss of the second round for Tommy Paul in Madrid, he has been 4-4 in matches at tour level since that title in Buenos Aires, although he won a Challenger Tour event in Phoenix after an early exit to World No. Jack Draper in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

If there is a common thread on his losses, it is that they all lose a tight set, or even two of them, to an opponent who has been around the block and has played much more tight sets than he has. As he did against Alex de Minauraur in Miami, Fonseca Paul hit the entire field in Madrid, but when it came to the most important points, he oppressed too much when the movement was to slowly wear out his opponent.

In the end, Paul Fonseca 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) defeated the next bump that illustrated to come across the Brazilian. He kept two set points in the first set of tiebreak, but lost them with mistakes when he went for big shots instead of stealing a page from the Djokovic Playbook, which keeps the ball in the game and to get the mistake or to collapse for a winner. Under no circumstances give away for free points.

In an interview in March, Fonseca said that he knows the difference between winning at the level of the challenger and consistently beat a top player.

If you have the chances, if you just don't take them, he will just take the game from you, he said.

He will learn.

Matt Futterman

How do new players find the legendary dressing room?

The changing rooms on the tennis tours have not always been hospitable places. The WTA tour is characterized as the home of various factions, where everyone is in it themselves. That was certainly the perception around the turn of the century when Jon Wertheims 2001 Book, Venus Envy, gave a glimpse behind the scenes of life on the professional tennis circuit.

Things are now so fractious, but in general players still like to keep their distance, usually spending their time in tournaments with their entourages.

Bianca Andreescu, who enjoyed a sudden breakthrough in 2019 when she won the US Open at the age of 19, spoke this week about creating a hospitable atmosphere. In the past few years she has contacted colleague -Breakout -stars Mirra Andreeva and most recently Alex Eala to let them know that they are available if they ever need something.

Now 24 and rebuild her career after a terrible series of injuries, Andreescu says that she does not want the next generation of players to have the experience she has done. I am going to be honest, I had no one in contact with me and nobody was friendly to me during the tour, no one would say hello, Andreescu, ranked no. 132, told a few reporters on the Madrid Open last week, where she lost in the second round of Elena Rybakina in the second round.

And I said to myself, no, I don't want the next generation to feel that way. I know it is a competitive environment, but at the same time, we women, we are the only ones who really understand each other as much as possible.

Eala, who lost to title defender Iga Witek in Madrid, has talked about how much Andreescu comes into contact for her.

Charlie Eccleshare

Scot of the week

Matteo Arnaldi is climbing his way to a break against Novak Djokovic.

(Top photo: Getty Images; Design: Eamonn Dalton)