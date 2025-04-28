Ryan Reynolds celebrates the historical promotion of Wrexham Football Club





Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham AFC family celebrate the performance of a large Gooooaalll. When Reynolds and “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob Mcelhenney became the owner of the then flailable football club Wrexham AFC in 2021, the goal was always to bring the British football club to the highest ranking. On Saturday they came one step closer to that goal when Wrexham defeated Charlton Athletic, Protect a promotion From League One to the Championship League next season, which means that the Welsh team only needs one promotion to play in the Elite Premier League. “I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were and I think Rob jumped in with 'The Premiere League',” Reynolds, who attended the game with his wife, Blake Lively, written On his Instagram page. “People laughed. They had the right to. It seemed insane, but we didn't make a joke. “ This is the third time in a row that the team has been promoted to a higher competition. “I feel at home here. It is a place that appreciates a community, decency and history,” he added. “It is not only a place with a history of ups and downs, it is also a feeling. And a feeling is sometimes so good or better than a memory.” The “Deadpool” star posted a series of photos and videos, including a photo that Mcelhenney hugged and another that embraced lively. Lively also celebrated the victory of the team on her Instagram story on Saturday and recognized Wrexham's “Back to Back Back” wins and write that she will never forget the love and delight in that city today. “And for these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds the love and respect that each and together from your flows grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history,” she added. The docuseries of Mcelhenney and Reynolds “Welcome to Wrexham” Will debuts his fourth season on May 15. The show follows the two actors on their search to promote their team of the football competitions at a lower level in more competitive and elite competitions. The series has won eight Emmys since it made his debut in 2022.

