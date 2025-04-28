Tennis players in the dark as competitions at Madrid open because of a major power outage





Madrid (AP) Former US Open Champion Coco Gauff was preparing to shower in a dark dressing room after playing on the Madrid Open Tennis tournament was suspended and then postponed on Monday for A large power outage In Spain and Portugal. Then Gauff realized that the water was also off. So I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself, Gauff said, and squirt some perfume and call it a day. Gauff succeeded in Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2 shortly before the outage, which apparently cut off the sound when she gave an interview on the field after the game. Then the 2023 US Open Champion posted An Instagram story Only let an emergency light work in a different dark dressing room. The ATP tour said that two singles matches and one double match were underway when the power went out at 12:34 pm local time (1034 GMT). The cut prevents the use of electronic scheduled group systems and has also left a spincam over the field in Manolo Santana Stadium, the ATP added. Tournament organizers Said they had no choice but to suspend/cancel all sporting activity to guarantee the safety of the players, fans and staff. They advised that all spectators leave the sports complex. Grigor Dimitrov led Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 in the capital when the game was stopped. Matteo Arnaldi also led Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 3-2 when the game was suspended. That competition apparently continued with manual line calls and Arnaldi won 6-3, 6-4. The double match was also completed and some players practiced despite the malfunction. A few people stayed in the stands to look. The Black -Out brought a lot from Spain and Portugal to a stop and knock -out metro networks, telephone lines, traffic lights and ATM machines. The Spanish current distributor Red Elctrica said that the recovery from the current to large parts of the country could last until 10 am after the malfunction. The company refused to speculate about the causes of the blackout. Gauff also posted a photo of candles that was distributed. I don't think it could even go back to the hotel because the traffic lights are out, Gauff said. It's just crazy how much we depend on electricity. It is really insane and places it in perspective. Another match of the fourth round ladies was also completed before the blackout: Mirra Andreeva defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4. Second ranked Iga Swiatek was in the dark player lounge, talking to members of her team, prior to her planned match against Diana Shnaider, said the WTA Tour. Swiatek and Shnaider were planned to play in the capital after the Dimitrov-Fearnley match. Aryna Sabalenka of the top was planned to play Peyton Stearns later. ___ Dampf reported from Rome. ___ AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

