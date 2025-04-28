



A number of former Colorado State Football players get the chance to prove themselves to NFL teams. The NFL design of 2025 ended on April 26 with receiver Tory Horton selected the only ram when he was chosen by Seattle. But not long after the design, various CSU players landed opportunities at NFL teams. This story is updated if and when other former Ram sign. Drew Moss, attacking line Offensive Lineman Drew Moss signed a unguomed free agent agreement with the San Francisco 49ers. Moss played two seasons in CSU after two at Lamar. He started all 47 games of his university career and played both Tackle and guard. Dom Jones, defensive back Dom Jones signed a unknown free agent agreement with the Cleveland Browns. Jones spent four seasons in the state of North Dakota before playing his last two like a ram. Jones had played 19 Starts in 23 games on CSU and earned honorable mention All-Conference Award last season. Jack Howell, defensive back The former CSU safety has been invited to the 49ers Rookie Minicamp, according to Justin Melo from the concept network. Howell was a multiple all-conference executor like RAM. He played 45 career games with 370 career tackles at CSU. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Henry Blackburn, Safety Safety Henry Blackburn has received a Minicamp invitation from the Denver BroncosAccording to KNGDM performance. Blackburn played 46 career matches as a ram, with 272 tackles, five interceptions and three fumbles forced. Peter Montini, Fullback Peter Montini, who served as a tight end/fullback for CSU, has received a Minicamp invitation from the Cleveland Browns according to Pro Star Sports Agency. Isaiah Essissima, Cornerback Former CSU and Nevada Cornerback Isaiah Essissima received a Rookie Minicamp invitation from the New York GiantsEssissima posted on X. Dante Wright, receiver Wright was a recipient at CSU of 2019-22 and played in Temple in 2023 and 2024. Wright received a Rookie Minicamp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs. Cameron Cooper, attacking line Cooper was at CSU in 2022, but did not play before he switched to Lindenwood. He has received a mini -camp invitation from the Denver Broncos. Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle upXand Instagram@Kevin_lytle.

