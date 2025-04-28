Coach Schafer 86 gives Hockey-Dordrenked Wisdom in the last lecture

Sullivan Mack 25 had heard it all before.

The third leading scorer in this year's Cornell Mens-Hockey Team, MACK has been in inspiring, passionate, sometimes profane and always brutally honest dressing room conversations from Mike Schafer 86Jay R. Bloom 77's head coach of men's hockey soon to be retired.

So when colleague members of a Senior Honor Society Mack asked if he thought that Schafer would be to deliver the latest episode in the latest lecture series Cornells, he gave it an opportunity.

The crowd laughs together with Schafer during the lecture.

I mean, he gave us some of the best pre-game speeches that I have been part of, so I thought he could be a great opportunity with the general student body, said Mack, an attacker of Anchorage, Alaska, who is On the way to the American Hockey League.

Schafer agreed, and in the trial a few last college history undoubtedly made: this last lecture was also the teachers first.

Intimidating is how Schaferer it last month coached his last game In a remarkable 30-year career at his Alma Mater, the prospect characterized to give a lecture in an academic setting, which he did in Baker Lab on 23 April.

The last lecture series, which started three decades ago and resume in last fall After a five -year break due to Covid, a respected professor or employee invites you to give a lecture as if it were their last.

When I talk to our players or our alumni, when I talk for fundraising, that is a bit of a different location, he said. I am an expert in hockey and cornell hockey, so it makes it a lot easier.

But to really think about what you would say in your last lecture, he said, and try to merge all of all the different things you try to teach your players in the course of a four -year career is a bit intimidating.

Schafer does not have to worry. He had a rapight audience of students, student athletes (including several of his own players), a professor or two and some alumni, many dressed in Lynah Faithful Regalia.

It was a huge honor to organize Coach Schafer, said Avery Look 25, a biological sciences Major Van Queens and a member of society that Schaferer invited. During our selection process of the loudspeaker we thought it was important to find someone who can bring people together and leave an audience inspired. Because hockey is a large part of the Cornell culture and this is his last semester with the team, choosing coach Schaferer was a no-brainer.

Among the approximately 600 attendees, including around 100 in an overflow space, were looking at Zoom his coaching -countrymen: Casey Jones 90, who will take over the next season about the Big Red Mensbank; and Doug Derraugh 91, the Everett Family Head Coach of Ladies Ice Hockey.

Without notes and no script, Schafer spoke from the heart, he said, and hit the lessons he learned both the youngest of nine children who grew up in Durham, Ontario; Like a child with a small city that arrives at a large university in 1982, the first of his family who goes to university; And as a defender for the Big Red.

I remember that I was on North Campus, he said, listening to all these children talking about their performance, and how smart they were, and I had something like that, oh, my God, I don't belong here.

He soon proved that he has achieved Athletic and Academic Awards from Cornell and Ecac Hockey, served as a team captain for two years and graduated from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences with a diploma in business management and marketing.

With a diploma in his hand, but hockey in his blood, he stayed at East Hill for four years as an assistant coach under Brian McCutcheon 71 Before he realized that I had to leave, I needed a challenge. He went to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to become an assistant coach at Western Michigan University.

After five years in the Midwest, Schafer returned to Cornell in 1995 and started a coaching trip with 561 victories (second time under Cornell coaches in every sport), 15 NCAA Tournament performances, seven ECAC Hockey Tournament Championships and six regular season conference titles.

Schafer spoke passionately for almost an hour and became on themes of hard work; Have a growth mindset aimed at the process of getting better instead of the result you are looking for; And what it means to contribute to your group, team, family and society.

Go for the money, have success, but what are you going to do with it? he asked. Are you going to help others? Are you going to be employed by others? Are you going to use it wisely and be a strong person in your community? Those are things we talk about with our boys.

He spoke about the inheritance that a person will leave, regardless of the registers won, the won championships, the recognition.

I have just moved all my things from my office rings from the office championship, coach of the year Awards, he said. Do you know where they are? Where my wife (Diane 86) placed all my prices from the university: in a trash can in the basement, on a shelf. So the prices really mean nothing, in the sense, but how did I do it?

One of his final themes was leadership that making the right decision for the organization is more important than trying to keep everyone happy. A difficult decision will always make someone unhappy, Schafer said.

I have always thought, made the right decision, what your intestines say, and live with them, he said, because you can sleep your head at night.