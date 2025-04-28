2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Post NFL Draft Update, Risers, Fallers





The NFL concept is in the books, which means it is time for a fresh 2025 Fantasy Football Ranking Update. There are a few large movers, many other risers, fallers and interesting new ranks, thanks to the incoming concept class. Fast comments: ECR : Stands for the ranking of expert consensus, and many experts have not updated their rankings so quickly, so the ECR ranking list will be a bit crooked.

: Stands for the ranking of expert consensus, and many experts have not updated their rankings so quickly, so the ECR ranking list will be a bit crooked. Feel free to jump into the reactions and ask for further stroke context, start a discussion about a certain rank, etc. 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings Player Notes: QB: Yes, I am still willing to gamble on Anthony Richardson's ceiling are a game breaker and that the position is easiest to replace. RB: Devon Achane feels like a candidate-back-back, but I hesitate to be more than most of the involvement of Jaylen Wrights. As of today, the major split backfields are in Pittsburgh, Kaleb Johnson is the lead with Jaylen Warren keeping his previous role Najee Harris could lead the Chargers like he did in Pittsburgh, with Omarion Hampton being their Warren, but I believe Hampton will be the better option before the end of 2025, Maybe Even Starting Week 1 Cam Skattebo Playing the Harris Role for the Giants, With Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Warren Jaydon Blue is an external chance to be the best cowboys option, while Brashard Smith is a flier for Kansas City, given Isiah Pacheco did not look back after his return of an injury. WR: Fairly chalk -like early in the ranks. DK Metcalf can slide a little if Aaron Rodgers is not the answer from Steelers at Quarterback. Jerry Jeudy was a winner of the design, just like Cedric Tillman. The Chiefs and 49ers are liquid Rashee Rices Potential Suspension will influence both and Xavier Worthys rangers, and Brandon Aiyuks Health will have a wrinkle effect of him via Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The: Brock Bowers spoiled us after an impressive Rookie 2023 season for tight ends, but Mason Taylor is perhaps the only Rookie that has a startable value given his landing place. At these costs, and since the Falcons have not added threats to Kyle Pitts (or Darnell Moeney), I am guessing at the front of Pitts that it is a free ticket. (Top photo of Jamarr Chase, Chase Brown: Matt Kelley / Getty Images)

