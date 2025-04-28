Tennis star Alexander Zverev evokes the automated Line Judging system





The Clay Court season in tennis, and instead of questioning the judgments of chairman referees, some players now ask for the decisions of complex software, specifically electronic line-chaing (Els) systems, which are increasingly responsible for determining whether a ball is in or out.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev was the newest who disputed the technology after it called his opponents ball during a Madrid Open match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, as reported earlier Athletics. Zverev pointed to the discrepancy between the Els call and the Balls Mark, which appeared just outside the white line of the courts.

While the other surfaces compete tennis players on hard and grass judge, clay is unique because it consists of separate brick and stone particles. It also means that when a ball hits a clay court, it leaves a sign from where it bounced. This is often used as clear and indisputable proof of or a ball in or out. So what happens if the automated line chasing software does not agree with the visible mark that has been left by a ball on clay?

The machine does not work, Said Zverev To the chair referee. Look at this brand, please come down. He brought out his phone to take a photo of the brand and place it on Instagram, which resulted in a warning for Unsporting behavior. Other players also took pictures of disputed photos during the tournament Victoria Azarenka And Eva Lys.

Although Els is generally popular with players, you will probably see more disputes this year, while the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) continues Replace jury members With Els about major tournaments (with the French Open, the only Clay Grand Slam, the only exception).

Hawk-Eye, one of the companies behind this technology, uses a set of cameras to predict where a ball is going by analyzing its speed, spider and slip with an accuracy of three millimeters. The system assumes where a ball will bounce before it arrives, a prophecy of the future made with the confidence of the combined power of physics, monitoring technology and an algorithm trained on billions of data points, my colleague Kevin Nguyen writes in a deep dive on the system.

Hawkog Announced last year That its live-line-Calling system is ready for clay courts, where lines and referees have long used physical ball tracks for calling. But the appearance of the balls can change based on whether the clay is wet or dry, and if there is more or less clay in a court, such as detailed in this video Of the ATP tour. This can ensure that some of these markings cheat on the human eye.

Clay is a very different surface probably the most difficult surface to work on, ATP Supervisor Cedric Mourier, said in an interview last year. Interpreting a brand is subjective, reading the brand very complicated. And this will be clear, removed by the Els Live. How the player responds to the system determination will only contribute to the Clay Court Drama.

