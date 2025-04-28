Saint Lucia excels in Caribbean Table Tennis Championships





The last day of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Youth Championships saw Saint Lucia secure a third bronze medal, which concluded an impressive performance by the national team. Leshon Francis added on Saturday in the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildy, Barbados. Saint Lucia Brons had previously demanded during the team of 19-year-old boys, while Francis and Shatal Charles still earned a bronze in the mixed Doubles. Francis went on to the semi-finals among the 15 boys after a commander 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-8) victory over the Ajani Spencer of Jamaica. However, he fell to Matthew Cao in the semi-final, 3-1 (13-11, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10). The title match contained two Puerto Rican players, while Francis shared third place with another Jamaican competitor. In the quarterfinals of the girls under the age of 15, Charles performed a strong fight before he lost to Puerto Rico's Aurora Bonome in four sets, 3-1 (8-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-7). With powerful teams such as Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana, the competition was fierce competitive. Despite the high level of games, the six -member team of Saint Lucia delivered an excellent performance, with which he secured a total of three medals and seven prizes. Francis was also part of the team under 19, alongside Manie Eleeghere, Joshua Lubin and Stephen Steele, who qualified for this year's pan of American games. “All the players we felt made a chance if they fought hard with something with something,” said head coach Chris Wells, an experienced manager, former player and coordinator of the Schools program of the National Table Tennis Association. “We went with six athletes and five returned with something.” Of the 14 finals, only two recommended competitors from the English -language Caribbean. Wells acknowledged that his team had exceeded expectations, especially in view of the fact that they were confronted with players who were already involved in professional European setups. He noted that without the presence of the higher ranked teams, the medal sleeve of Saint Lucia could have been even greater. “If that would have been a Carifta table tennis tournament without Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, we would have had more prizes,” Wells explained. “Shatal would have won since she lost to Puerto Ricans, would have won Leshon. They would have won mixed doubles. We would have won boys teams. Just put things in perspective. Our third place was enough to meet the Pan AM games, as well as Pan am Championships Standard.”

