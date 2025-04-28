Blackout at Madrid Open Forces Tennis competitions that must be canceled in the middle of Spain Power outage





Civil servants for the Madrid Open have canceled Monday's game in the midst of a blackout in Spain that influenced the facilities of the tournament.

The Black -out caused a number of logistical problems in Caja Mgica, where the score signs became dark and the loss of lighting to help fans by navigating the location:

According to the Associated Press' Renata Brito and Barry HattonThe Blackout also influenced parts of the neighboring Portugal.

“Offices closed and traffic was growled when traffic lights no longer work,” said Brito and Hatton. “It was not possible to call some mobile phone networks, although some apps worked. In Barcelona, ​​residents entered shops that were looking for radios on batteries and citizens who accompanied the traffic at junctions along the grain via Avenue cutting through the city.”

The cause of the Black -out has yet to be determined. An early research pointed to potential problems with the distribution of electricity in the Spanish grid.

In Madrid there were no. 15 Seed Grigor Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley in the second set of the singles of their gentlemen when the game was delayed. Dimitrov leads 6-4, 5-4.

Matteo Arnaldi defeated Damir Dzumhur in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the only men's competition that was completed on Monday.

In the ladies' snonbles, no. 7 Mirra Andreeva and no. 4 Coco Gauff succeeded in setting up a quarter -final matchup.

Gauff prevailed in their first two head-to-head meetings. When the third party is staged, someone's gamble is.

Athletics Charlie Eccleshare Noted the Madrid Open “has the capacity to move matches, provided that the suspension of the game only takes one day.” If Tuesday's schedule is endangered, this will cause serious headaches thanks to the rapid change between this event and the Italian open, which will be in Rome on 6 May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25191263-blackout-madrid-open-forces-tennis-matches-be-cancelled-amid-spain-power-outage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos