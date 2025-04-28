Several -year partnership with women's companies, launches with the unveiling of Minnesotas Inaugural Championship Ring

New York and Toronto (April 28, 2025) – The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced a multi -year partnership with the Canadian fine Jewelry brand Parisian jewelers CanadaSuch as the designer behind the inaugural championship rings commemorates to commemorate Minnesotas Historic Walter Cup title.

This group will always have the honor to be the first team in the PWHL history that the Walter Cup wins, and now we will forever have these special championship rings that encapsulate the trip to the top, Says Minnesota Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

The inaugural ring, designed in collaboration with the PWHL and the championship team, Minnesota, is made of Sterling Zilver and has the Walter Cup in the center surrounded by 18 purple amethist gems and placed in a Halo of 74 real diamonds. The gems represent resilience, growth and evolution, and are symbolic of the color of the teams and the number of victories that the team had during the regular season and play -offs. The diamonds around the sides of the Ring commemorate the number of goals that the team scored throughout the first season. The inside of the ring contains an inscription of the Motivating Words teams win one game together with the champion matches date of 29 May 2024, and the final score of 3 0. All rings are personally registered with a players respective last name and song.

As a female business owner, and a proud mother of two girls playing hockey, has been entrusted to design the PWHL championship rings not just an honor, it is a reflection of women's empowerment, States Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewelers Canada. Paris Jewelers Canada is dedicated to emphasizing the performance of women and individuals from all walks of life with jewelry to continue. The positive impact of the PWHL on young people and future generations of athletes is no exception, which makes this collaboration all the more remarkable and special for us as a company.

The rings were formally presented to championship members of Minnesota during a private ceremony on Sunday 27 April.

Paris Jewellers Canada has done an excellent job by capturing the spirit and meaning of the inaugural champions of the competition by designing a ring that is distinctive for the PWHL and Minnesota, and that our players and employees will cherish, Is Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. Winning a championship is the highlight in sport and these rings are not only celebrating a milestone moment, but are the highlight of a long journey and the start of a new era in women's sports.

The PWHL inspires young girls to dream larger, and showing their dreams are not only on the ice, but everywhere. Continue with him.

The play-offs of 2024-25 PWHL start the week of 5 May when a 2-champion season is crowned. The ring design process starts shortly thereafter with the champion team.

About Paris Jewelers Canada

Paris Jewellers is a jewelry brand immigrant, family and sister possession with 22 stores in four provinces in Canada. As a local company, they are proud to give back to the communities they are honored to be part of. Since day one, their vision has remained the Sameto who celebrate their customers milestone moments with meaningful jewelry.

About Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional Ice Hockey League in Noord -America, consisting of seven teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, each with the best ladies hockey players in the world. The PWHL was launched on January 1, 2024 and has broken several presence records and has the global record for a ladies' hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the very first Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which reputes companies. Visit Thepwhl.com To buy tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL E-newsletter to receive the latest competition updates. Follow the competition on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

