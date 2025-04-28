Sports
PWHL announces championship ring designer Paris Jewelers Canada | PHL
Several -year partnership with women's companies, launches with the unveiling of Minnesotas Inaugural Championship Ring
New York and Toronto (April 28, 2025) – The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced a multi -year partnership with the Canadian fine Jewelry brand Parisian jewelers CanadaSuch as the designer behind the inaugural championship rings commemorates to commemorate Minnesotas Historic Walter Cup title.
This group will always have the honor to be the first team in the PWHL history that the Walter Cup wins, and now we will forever have these special championship rings that encapsulate the trip to the top, Says Minnesota Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.
The inaugural ring, designed in collaboration with the PWHL and the championship team, Minnesota, is made of Sterling Zilver and has the Walter Cup in the center surrounded by 18 purple amethist gems and placed in a Halo of 74 real diamonds. The gems represent resilience, growth and evolution, and are symbolic of the color of the teams and the number of victories that the team had during the regular season and play -offs. The diamonds around the sides of the Ring commemorate the number of goals that the team scored throughout the first season. The inside of the ring contains an inscription of the Motivating Words teams win one game together with the champion matches date of 29 May 2024, and the final score of 3 0. All rings are personally registered with a players respective last name and song.
As a female business owner, and a proud mother of two girls playing hockey, has been entrusted to design the PWHL championship rings not just an honor, it is a reflection of women's empowerment, States Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewelers Canada. Paris Jewelers Canada is dedicated to emphasizing the performance of women and individuals from all walks of life with jewelry to continue. The positive impact of the PWHL on young people and future generations of athletes is no exception, which makes this collaboration all the more remarkable and special for us as a company.
The rings were formally presented to championship members of Minnesota during a private ceremony on Sunday 27 April.
Paris Jewellers Canada has done an excellent job by capturing the spirit and meaning of the inaugural champions of the competition by designing a ring that is distinctive for the PWHL and Minnesota, and that our players and employees will cherish, Is Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. Winning a championship is the highlight in sport and these rings are not only celebrating a milestone moment, but are the highlight of a long journey and the start of a new era in women's sports.
The PWHL inspires young girls to dream larger, and showing their dreams are not only on the ice, but everywhere. Continue with him.
The play-offs of 2024-25 PWHL start the week of 5 May when a 2-champion season is crowned. The ring design process starts shortly thereafter with the champion team.
About Paris Jewelers Canada
Paris Jewellers is a jewelry brand immigrant, family and sister possession with 22 stores in four provinces in Canada. As a local company, they are proud to give back to the communities they are honored to be part of. Since day one, their vision has remained the Sameto who celebrate their customers milestone moments with meaningful jewelry.
About Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL)
The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional Ice Hockey League in Noord -America, consisting of seven teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, each with the best ladies hockey players in the world. The PWHL was launched on January 1, 2024 and has broken several presence records and has the global record for a ladies' hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the very first Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which reputes companies. Visit Thepwhl.com To buy tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL E-newsletter to receive the latest competition updates. Follow the competition on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.
PWHL, the PWHL logo and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. PWHL 2024. All rights reserved
-30-
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepwhl.com/en/news/2025/april/28/pwhl-announces-championship-ring-designer-paris-jewellers-canada
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Not in my name: Each cashmere has rejected terrorism on the right: CM – Statetimes
- Defend Christian values: American evangelicals keep faith with Trump | Donald Trump
- The question of the twin sun to the government, Effendy Gazali: for the half-milieu Indonesia
- How long does the UKS mini hit waves last?
- “ The Last of Us '' has just shown the most difficult scene of Bella Ramsey
- The ceasefire in Myanmar ends after the month after the deadly earthquake
- Trkiye denies sending weapons to Pakistan while Erdogan urges India-Pakistan to remain-xinhua
- Andrea Jenkyns of Reform UK will take place in the race of the mayor of Lincolnshire while the eligibility challenge is rejected
- Basin Tennis Roundup | Columbia Basin Herald
- Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi, discusses the security situation while Pakistan shooting continues
- China Xi Jinping “ sends a message '' to technological companies in the country as Deepseek called “a deep threat” to US national security
- The day of the Canada ballot, Trump repeats the 51st threat of the state