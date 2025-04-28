Sports
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, will be the youngest centurion in T20 cricket for men
Vaibhav Suryavanshi14, became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket for men after he has beaten one hundred out of 35 balls IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in just his third competition.
It was also the second-quickest IPL hundred, only behind the 30-ball effort of Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. It was the fastest by an Indian in the IPL, who improved the 37-ball ton of Yusuf Pathan against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Yusuf's attempt was also the fastest IPL tone for Rajasthan Royals (RR) before Suryavanshi.
Suryavanshi came to the monument with a pulled six over Midwicket from Rashid Khan, who stood during their defense as Captain of GT after Shubman Gill was immersed. That six followed a series of 6,4,6,4,4,6 in a 30-run over bent by Afghanistan Allrounder Karim JanatHe made his IPL debut.
View – Highlights of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record -breaking hundred at Jiohotstar (India only)
No fewer than 94 of his 101 runs came through borders. He ended with 11 Sixes, the joint most by an Indian in an IPLiningsings. His intention and explosive force against an attack with seven international bowlers was sensational. By the time he was bent by Prasidh Krishna for 101 of 38 balls, RR had packed anything but a 210 chase. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten at 70 out of 40 balls, completed the scrap road, together with his captain Riyan Parag, with eight wickets and 25 balls.
“It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings,” said Suryavanshi after winning the player-of-the-match award. “What I have practiced in the last three of months, the result can be seen. I don't see the ground that much, just focus on the ball. Battle with him [Jaiswal] Gives me confidence because he remains very positive and gives me advice, so it will be easy to hit with him. It is like a dream to score in the IPL for a century. No, no fear. I don't think about that [bowlers targeting him]. I just concentrate on play. “
“He has a great Downswing if you want to go into technology, in technical things, he has a great Downswing. So that helps him generate this kind of power. And today he showed everyone how good he is.”
Rajasthan Royals Batting Coach Vikram Ratour on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi may not even have played as RR's regular captain Sanja Samson been available. After Samson was out with a belly injury, Suryavanshi grabbed in his opening place and scored 34, 16 and 101 in his first three IPLiningsings. In the run-up to the IPL he had also hit a 58-ball hundred, the fastest by an Indian in youth tests, against Australia under 19 years old. Suryavanshi also scored two half centuries in the Asia Cup Under-19 and has an unbeaten triple century in a tournament under 19 in Bihar.
His potential caught the attention of RR, who took over for R 1.10 Crore (US $ 0.13 million approx.) At the Mega Auction last November and worked with him in their high -performance center.
“It was incredible,” Parag said after RR's victory. “We spent two months with him and we have seen what he can do, but here for all these people come out against Bowlers of World Class that GT had, was something that you can't really express in words.”
“We have looked at it in nets in recent months. We knew what he is capable of and what kind of photos he can play. But to do it for this kind of crowd and in a situation like this, against a real, really good bowling attack, I think it was really special.”
Suryavanshi also surprised the RR -Batting Coach Vikram Ratour With his knock. “We have viewed it in Netten in recent months,” Rathour said at his press conference after the game. “We knew what he is capable of and what kind of photos he can play. But to do it for this kind of crowd and in a situation like this, against a real, really good bowling attack, I think it was really special.”
So how does a 14-year-old generate so much power against covered international bowlers?
“Like I said, he is a special, special talent,” said Ratour. “He has a great Downswing if you want to go into technology, in technical things, he has a great Downswing. So that helps him generate this kind of power. And today he showed everyone how good he is.”
Ratour also offered an insight into his approach to the nets. “He is a man who takes on Jofra [Archer] In the nets, “said Ratour.” Jofra is perhaps one of the most difficult bowlers to face in the nets because he is so uncomfortable and he comes quickly. But he is the one who was really cut against him and really takes him. “
