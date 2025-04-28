Basin Tennis Roundup | Columbia Basin Herald







Columbia Basin has been completed for another week of tennis, and both the tennis of both boys and girls remains competitive as the season continues. Boy's tennis April 18 The soap Lake Eagles overcome the Okanogan Bulldogs. Soap Lake in Okanogan Final score 4-1 April 19 The jackets took a victory over the Huskies home. Othello at Quincy Final score 1-4 The Mavericks conquered in both games against the pirates and cadets. Moses Lake at AC Davis Final score 4-3 Moses Lake at Eisenhower

Final score 6-1 The Tigers won a close match against the Vikings. Ephrata in Selah Final score 3-2 April 21 The Eagles excluded the hornets at home. Oroville at Soap Lake Final score 0-5 The knights were the victors in a close match against the leopards. Zillah at Royal Final score 2-3 April 22 The jackets squeezed a victory of one point at the Ellenburg Bulldogs. Quincy in Ellenburg Final score 3-2 The Tigers closed the Husky's on the road. Ephrata at Othello Final score 5-0 April 23 The Eagles lost a narrow match of the Trojan horses. Soap Lake in Manson Final score 2-3 April 24 The Warriors beat the College Place Eagles. Colle Place on different Final score 2-3 Gigernis April 18 The soap Lake Eagles were excluded by the Okanogan Bulldogs. Soap Lake in Okanogan Final score 0-5 April 19 The Huskies beat the jackets on the road. Othello at Quincy Final score 4-1 Mavericks Girls Tennis also conquered in their two matchups against the Pirates and Cadets. Moses Lake at AC Davis Final score 7-0 Moses Lake at Eisenhower Final score 4-3 The Tigers won a close match against the Vikings. Ephrata in Selah Final score 3-2 April 21 The Eagles excluded the hornets at home. Oroville at Soap Lake Final score 0-5 The knights force a shutout victory on the leopards. Zillah at Royal Final score 0-5 April 22 The Jacks lost a narrow match of the Ellenburg Bulldogs. Quincy in Ellenburg Final score 2-3 The Tigers lost with one point of the huskies. Ephrata at Othello Final score 2-3 April 23 The Eagles closed the Trojans on the road. Soap Lake in Manson Final score 5-0 April 24 The Warriors were defeated by the College Place Eagles. Colle Place on different Final score 5-0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://columbiabasinherald.com/news/2025/apr/28/basin-tennis-roundup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos