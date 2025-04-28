Connect with us

Villager introduces a plea in possession of the little boy's sporn

A villager that is confronted with 30 criminal counts for possessing countless images that little boys have in pornographic poses that has made a plea in the case.

Jeffrey Lynn Weaver, 68, from the village of Hammock Cason, has submitted a plea to not be guilty in the business in Sumter County Court. He is still being held without bond in the Sumter County Detention Center, where he has been submitted since his arrest of 10 April.

The investigation began in January after a Cybertip on Wevers Versed activities was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He would use two Yahoo -e -Mail accounts.

A search order was published and officers of Wildwood Police Department went to the house of Weavers at 892 Hubbard Loop, not far from the Hammock -Pool and the Poststation Cason. When the police appeared in his house, he admitted that he has a problem with pornography.

Weaver led officers to his home office, unlocked his computer and began to show them the files.

Weaver told the police that he looked up and view the images while his wife was in the other room, according to a arrest report. He said he would see the pornographic materials and masturbate to achieve sexual satisfaction.

An overview of the pornographic files revealed little boys who are 8 to 12 years old in sexual provocative situations. The boys saw their pants pull down, naked and some held penis -shaped sex toys.

Weaver admitted that he had a problem with pornography for most of his life and this behavior had to stop. He said he had downloaded hundreds of images. Weaver said he used the Yahoo -e -mail accounts to try to stay under the radar.

