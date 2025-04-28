Vaibhav Suryavanshi: History Making 14-year-old cricket player Wows Crowd With Century Score









Professional cricket phenomenon Vaibhav Suryavanshi set up a show on Monday when the 14-year-old a century struck only 35 balls in the first day of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India. After he had hit his 7th six of the day to reach 100, the teenager pulled out his helmet and raised both arms while he recognized the home crowd, who stood raw the performance in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Suryavanshis teammates were also ecstatic, lifted their arms to heaven, clapping with enormous smiles, while some high-fived in appreciation for the young batter. The standing ovation hit a fever for the young star who did not get stuck in the spotlight and brought back his helmet within a few moments after he became the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL and the youngest to score for a century in a T20 match. Suryavanshis Day ended for 101 out of 38 balls, which stimulated the royals to an 8-wicket victory. His innings were filled with 11 limits and those 7 sixes, which led to Suryavanshi being called the player of the game. Special. Scintilling. Suryavanshi For his record-smashing 101 (38), Vaibhav Suryavanshi is assessed the player of the game Updates https://t.co/HVQSUGGGTLN#Takelop|#Rrvgt | @Rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/rqa5hxmtxe – Indian Premierleague (@IPL) April 28, 2025 I feel very good. Scoring my first hundred in the IPL, and that in only my third innings, feels special, said Suryavanshi after the game, according to IPL.com. All the practice I have done over the past four to five months have finally paid off, he said. It feels like a dream to score in the IPL for a century. Like I said, I have worked hard in recent months and it all came together beautifully. Royals captain Riyan Parag called the performance incredible. We spent two months with him and came out here for all these people and against the quality bowling attack that GT (Gujarat Titans) had, it's just something that you can't express in words. Earlier this season Suryavanshi became the youngest cricket player to appear in the IPL when he debuted earlier this month at the age of 14 and 23 days before the Royals. In that first match against the Luckknow Super Giants on April 19, he was the opener and immediately hit his first ball for six to the joy of the full crowd at the same location. He finally scored 34 of the 20 balls before he was smelled by Rishabh Pant Off Aiden Markrams delivery in the ninth, so that an 85-run partnership ended that he shared with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first Wicket. And while Suryavanshi ran away, television cameras caught him tearing away a tear. The IPL is the most lucrative sports competition in Indias and one of the largest competitions in the world, appreciated at $ 12 billion in 2024, according to Reuters. Before he made his debut, Suryavanshi had already written history in November as the youngest player to have his rights to the IPL auction buy. The royals bought them for 11 million Indian rupees (about $ 130,000) after a bidding spree with the capitals of Delhi forced his prize. CNNS Issy Ronald and Ben Morse have contributed to this report.

