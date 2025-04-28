



Orlando, Fla. (April 28, 2025) Orlando City SC today announced a new affiliation agreement with Black Knight Football Club (BKFC), aimed at player development, scouting activities, executive cooperation and commercial opportunities in both organizations. Het nieuwe multi-club partnerschap over het BKFCS-netwerk van clubs, waaronder AFC Bournemouth (Engeland), FC Lorient (Frankrijk), Hibernian FC (Schotland) en Auckland FC (Nieuw-Zeeland), beoogt de ontwikkeling van elitesalentjes af te stemmen op operationele best practices, die elke clubs in Noord-Amerika, Latijns Latin, Europa en Asia-Pacific op elkaar to coordinate. Were happy to work with Black Knight Football Club, Senior Senior Consultant said Global Soccer Ventures Luiz Muzzi. This collaboration is rooted in a shared dedication to excellence both on and outside the field. It is a powerful step to expand our global footprint and at the same time offer valuable development opportunities for players, coaches and staff. We look forward to exploring extra opportunities to work together as the partnership continues to evolve.

Important elements of the partnership include: Training and development: Players and employees of both organizations will benefit from structured training periods and tests that have been designed to cultivate talent and promote professional growth. These stock markets offer unique opportunities for compelling development experiences in various competing environments. Scouting & Best Practices: The partnership includes a special focus on the exchange of scouting methods. Both clubs will share insights and best practices to optimize talent identification and recruitment strategies. Observation visits and fairs: Employees of both organizations will participate in visitation programs to observe each other's activities and share knowledge about coaching, player care, analyzes and front office management. In Orlando City SC, a like-minded partner found in a geographical area that was a priority for us, said BKFC president Tim Bezbatchenko. We look forward to building a strong connection that benefits players and clubs from both groups and ultimately all make us more successful, especially in the field of players' development and talent identification. This partnership is a daring step in Orlando City SCS constant evolution that deepens its international ties, improve the paths of players and re -confirming his dedication to build a globally connected, progressive sporting ecosystem.

About Black Knight Football Club Black Knight Football Club, a partnership led by Bill Foley with considerable property of Cannae Holdings, Inc., was founded in 2022 with the purchase of AFC Bournemouth from the Premier League. The assets have since grown with Auckland FC (New Zealand), FC Lorient (France) and Hibernian FC (Scotland). In each of the efforts of BKFC's, the group maintains a focus on the player and supporter experience, connection with every community and promotion of play options at all levels. BKFC has a fundamental commitment to offer the investment and resources needed to build competing clubs around the world. For more information about Black Knight Football Club, visit Blackknightfootballclub.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orlandocitysc.com/news/orlando-city-sc-announces-affiliation-agreement-with-black-knight-football-club

