Denver The Hockey program of the University of Denver announced on Monday on the full schedule of 2025-20 season, with 35 competitions and includes the pioneers who organize the US Hockey Hall of Fame game in Ball Arena and NCAA West Regionals in Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

For the third time in its history, Denver Hockey serves as hosts of the US Hockey Hall of Fame game and this year's matchup with the University of Minnesota will mark the fourth time of the program in the event. DU previously organized Ushhof matches in Magness Arena on 11 October 2008 against Notre Dame (5-2 victory) and December 29, 2012 versus Boston University (6-0 victory) and also played Minnesota earlier on October 9, 2004 in Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. (5-2 loss).

The 2025 meeting against Minnesota takes place in the house of the NHL Colorado Avalanche during the American Thanksgiving weekend. The exact date and time will be announced later this summer and public tickets for sale will be available in the coming weeks. Pioneer Hockey Season Ticket holders receive priority access and the best locations for the game. For more information call 303-871-4625 or e-mail [email protected].

The last time Denver and Minnesota were confronted was when both teams were members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, with the programs that split a series in Minneapolis on 1-2 March 2013. The Gophers will make their first journey to the Mile High City since 10 February 2012, when the Pione series will be the WCA series.

Denver plays his second game in the regular season once in Ball Arena since the building opened for the first time in 1999. The Pioneers defeated Rival Colorado College in their first match on 27 January 2023 for a crowd of 17,952 The highest visited indoor hockey game in the state of Colorado in Du History.

Du is serving as hosts for the ncaa west regionals in Loveland for the fourth time in the last seven years, after also previously doing so in 2020 (cancelled due to covid-13), 2021 and 2022. The pioneers defeated umass home or tea tota and minnesota and minnesota Hockey League's Colorado Eagles to Springboard The Program to the Frozen Four in Boston and its possible Ninth National Championship. If Denver is eligible for his fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, the Pioneers will play their regional matches in Blue Arena.

After last season in the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri, DU goes back to the “Gateway to the West” to start the 2025-26 campaign. The Pioneers are starting the new season by traveling to nearby St. Charles on 4-5 October to make their first trip to Lindenwood University.

Denver Returns to Colorado The Following Weekend and Travels Down I-25 On Friday, Oct. 10 to Play the Air Force Falcons at the Academy for the First Time Since Oct. 15, 2021 Before Hosting Bentley University in The Home Opener at Magness Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11. Boston-based Bentley is the defending Atlantic Hockey America Champions and was also at the 2025 NCAA Northast Regional in Manchester, New Hampshire, With Denver.

Homecoming Weekend and the first two-game Home Series of the Year is 17-18 October against Alaska Anchorage. The Pioneers will play the sea wolves for the second consecutive season after last year in the last border of America, and former WCA-Foe UAA will make his first visit to Magness Arena since 10 March 2013.

In general, the pioneers 11 play non-conference trips, with five on the road. DU will take out his Non-League Way matches on 24-25 October in Boston, while Du opposite Boston College is in a rematch of the regional final of 2025 before going to Northeastern to play in the legendary Matthew Arenathe Oldest Hockeyena in the last season. Du visited Mathews Arena on October 16, 2004.

In addition to his non-conference home games against Alaska Anchorage and Bentley and the Ball Arena Outing versus Minnesota, Denver will come across a third hockey East-Vijand during the campaign, because the Maina houses in Magness Arena after the new year on January 2-3 on January 2-3 on January 2-3.

Denver starts on 7-8 November in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Denver starts his 24-game National Collegiate Hockey Conference Slate on November 7 in Kalamazoo, with a series of two games against the title defender Western Michigan Broncos. The conference opener closes a seasonal four-game Road Swing that started in Boston two weeks earlier and will serve as a rematch of the teams of the teams in the NCAA Frozen Four and NCHC Frzen Faceoff Championship match of this year.

The pioneers are again in a pod with three teams with Colorado College and Arizona State, with the teams who each play four games against each other during the YOU at home and twice on the road. Du starts the first of two home-and-home series versus the rival CC Tigers on November 14 before he travels to Ed Robson Arena on November 15. The season series ends on 6-7 February in Colorado Springs and Denver.

Du goes to the desert to take the Sun Devils the weekend before Thanksgiving and the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game on November 21-22 in Tempe. The squadrons will end the season against each other on 27-28 February in Magness Arena.

The pioneers also play all year round and road series against Western Michigan and St. Cloud State, while the NCHC scheme Matrix lets them play with two games versus Miami (5-6 December) and Minnesota Duluth (30-31 January) and roadsets in North Dakari).

After the confrontation in Ball Arena against De Gophers, DU stays at home to hire Miami for Alumni Weekend on December 5-6 before he goes to St. Cloud State on December 12-13 to complete the first part of the season.

The pioneers have a schedule for the road in the fall, because 10-of-the-first-14 and 12-of-the-first-19 games are played outside the Mile High City. That road trace comprises seven-of-eight matches of October 24-November. 22, with the November 14 game versus Colorado College that serves as the only home outing.

After recording Maine after the new year, Denver Western Michigan organizes on January 9-10 to close the first of two seasonal hose, four-game homestands. The pioneers will also organize a few Minnesota schools in their other four-game homestay with trips against St. Cloud State on January 23-24 for Hockey Parent Weekend and Minnesota Duluth on January 30-31.

Eight of the first 10 games of the Pioneers of 2026 will be on home ice, with the only trip at that time two games on rival North Dakota on January 16-17. In general, Du 11 of the last 16 games plays in Magness Arena.

The last road series of Denver is 13-14 February in Omaha and marks the first visit of the team to Oost-Nebraska since 19-20 January 2024.

For the first time in the NCHC history, the entire conference tournament will be held at the campus location of the higher seed. The competition tournament starts a week earlier to handle the schedule, with the best-of-three quarter-final series set for 6-8 March. The NCHC -and -half finals are held on Saturday 14 March and the NCHC final will be held on 20 or 21 March, with the exact date announced later this summer.

NCAA Regionals will be held from March 26-29, with Albany, NY, Sioux Falls, SD and Worcester, Massachusetts, also as neutral locations together with Loveland. The 2026 NCAA Frozen Four is 9-11 April in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the University of North Dakota as hosts for the national championship of next season.

The 2025-26 season marks the 77th of Denver Hockey. The Pioneers have won at least 20 games in each of their last 23 consecutive full seasons and have won 30 games in each of the past four years, but the longest pieces in the program history.

Tickets: Full and half season tickets are now for sale. Single game, group and mini ticket plans will be available later this summer. Click here For more information.