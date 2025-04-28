Paris 2024 Medal winners Will Bayley and Rob Davies return to the international competition for the first time next week since last year Paralympic Silver in the Herenklasse 7 and Herenklasse 1 singles. The Rio 2016 Paralympic Champions Are Among A 14-Strong British Squad For The First Elite Tournament Under The New ITTF World Para Tournament Structure Taking Place in Slovenia from May 12-16, which also includes teenager Bly Twomeystyste the WHOAMIST Womens Class 7 Singles and Class 14 Doubles, and Fellow Paris Medallists Fliss Pickard, Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton.

The team will be accompanied by Ryan Henry and Chris Ryan for the previous ITTF World Para-Uitdager Lasko Tournament who takes place from 6-10 May at the same location in Slovenia.

The new ITTF competition structure represents a huge change, said BPTT Performance Director Gorazd Vecko, and it takes everyone time to understand the new system. The biggest change is that it is not important who you defeat or who you lose, but how far you are progressing in a tournament. The future tournaments are only intended for young athletes and those to be classified, but some of the first future tournaments are top five players in the world. This means that they do not really understand the system, because winning a future tournament as a top athlete does not really achieve anything, because they wear the least number of points and only an athletes count six best tournaments to qualifying for large championships. With our Performance Squad we want to get them qualified for the major events and the elite tournaments are the highest ranked tournaments and wear most bonus points to the world ranking.

The Challenger tournament in Lasko will prepare for the best players for the elite, but about 60% of the best players from other countries also play both tournaments, so the challenger will look more like an elite tournament, but is only worth half the number of points. It will be a good preparation for the doubles to try out new combinations, but also gives players the chance to play a singles tournament for the elite.

In the past, Slovenia has been a happy hunting ground for Bayley, who wants to win his fifth consecutive singles gold medal in Lasko, after he opened in the Slovenia in the Slovenia in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

I have trained hard and I feel in my best form, so I am excited to play my first tournament since Paris, he said. I am not thinking of challenger or elite tournaments, I just want to win every game and take it from there. I have never played back-to-back tournaments before, so I think I should adapt to how I feel. I play in Singles and Doubles, so that will be an exciting challenge for me to try to manage my body through hopefully many matches for 10 days.

Bayley was refused a second Paralympic title in both Tokyo and Paris by Yan Shuo, but believes that he can beat the Chinese world number two.

I would like to learn a lot from the final in Paris, he said, and I actually feel more confidence after Paris than before because of my performance and the way I played. It is hard to define, but I felt more dominant, even in the final against Yan and I got a lot of confidence of it. I feel after Paris that if I play my way, I can win, while I felt that he had surpassed me in Tokyo, so I actually gained confidence from the final, even though I didn't win.

Fliss Pickard, Paul Karabardak, Theo Bishop and Ryan Henry will warm up for Slovenia by participating in the ITTF World Para Challenger Podgorica in Montenegro in Montenegro this week (April 30-May 3) where they will be accompanied by Pathway athletes than Thomson and Jacob's Wicks earlier this month Medal winning performance in Finland earlier this month.

The British team for the ITTF World Para Elite Lasko (12-16 May) is:

Will Bayley, 37, Tunbridge Wells/Brighton Class 7

Theo Bishop, 21, Rossendale/Sheffield Class 7

Rob Davies, 40, Brecon Class 1

Jack Hunter-Spivey, 29, Liverpool/Sheffield Class 5

Paul Karabardak, 39, Swansea class 6

Tom Matthews, 32, Aberdare Class 1

Aaron McKibbin, 33, London (Wandworth)/Epsom Class 8

Martin Perry, 30, Paisley/Dumbarton class 6

Fliss Pickard, 30, Burnley/Sheffield Class 6

Megan Shackleton, 25, Todmorden/Sheffield class 4

Billy Shilton, 26, Stonehouse (Gloucester)/Sheffield Class 8

Joshua Stacey, 25, Cardiff/Sheffield Class 9

Bly Twomey, 15, Brighton Class 7

Grace Williams, 22, Llanfyllin/Sheffield class 8

The British team for the ITTF World Para seconder Lasko (6-10 May) is:

Will Bayley, 37, Tunbridge Wells/Brighton Class 7

Theo Bishop, 21, Rossendale/Sheffield Class 7

Rob Davies, 40, Brecon Class 1

Ryan Henry, 24, Ardrossan/Sheffield Class 8

Jack Hunter-Spivey, 29, Liverpool/Sheffield Class 5

Paul Karabardak, 39, Swansea class 6

Tom Matthews, 32, Aberdare Class 1

Aaron McKibbin, 33, London (Wandworth)/Epsom Class 8

Martin Perry, 30, Paisley/Dumbarton class 6

Fliss Pickard, 30, Burnley/Sheffield Class 6

Chris Ryan, 33, Welwyn Garden City Class 2

Megan Shackleton, 25, Todmorden/Sheffield class 4

Billy Shilton, 26, Stonehouse (Gloucester)/Sheffield Class 8

Joshua Stacey, 25, Cardiff/Sheffield Class 9

Bly Twomey, 15, Brighton Class 7

Grace Williams, 22, Llanfyllin/Sheffield class 8

The British team for the ITTF World Para Challenger Podgorica (April 30, 3 May) is:

Theo Bishop, 21, Rossendale/Sheffield Class 7

Ryan Henry, 24, Ardrossan/Sheffield Class 8

Paul Karabardak, 39, Swansea class 6

Fliss Pickard, 30, Burnley/Sheffield Class 6

Daniel Thomson, 19, Brighton/Sheffield Class 6

Jacob Wicks, 19, CWMbran/Sheffield Class 6