Dundalk Former Irish international Donna Armstrong has been formally appointed president of Cricket Ireland for the next 12 months, and followed Stella Downes during a transfer ceremony as part of the annual general meeting of Cricket Ireland yesterday.

The Armstrong born in Belfast was closed 29 times before Ireland between 1983 and 1991 and played inaugural international match against the Netherlands in Ireland. Armstrong became a cricket coach, national selector and team manager of Ireland Women Post-Playing.

Armstrong becomes the third woman who takes on the cricket Ireland presidency, after Aideen Rice (2018-19) and Stella Downes (2024-25).

Speaking at the Ava, Armstrong Started to bring a tribute to her father, former Irish international Lloyd Armstrong:

I would like to give my father, Lloyd Armstrong, the honor for giving my love for cricket. I proudly followed in his footsteps as an international player and coach, and I would certainly not be here today if it were for him.

I was heavily involved in creating the national set -up for the women's side that I formed an Ulster team in the 1980s – and from that we were able to form an Irish team with Leinster and Munster. Most of my Ulster players were my teammates from Pegasus Hockey Club, but we were all PE -teachers and were able to exchange the hockey stick for a cricket bat!

Today I still pass through a lot of time with the pride of children, I can call Amy Hunter and Matthew Humphreys as two of those children. Next year ID would like to see a focus on the lake to involve children – to bring them to see more competitions, because I think schools should be encouraged to enable the children to support international games.

I hope I can keep calling in schools and chat with the PE departments and the children about cricket. Although I have always done this, with my presidential limit, it can work even better. I was a PE teacher and adviser who worked for the educational boards in Noord -Ireland, so I have a lot of experience in all sports.

It is sufficient to say, I am very humble by getting this opportunity and would like to give my sincere thanks to Stella Downes for her extensive advice and advice about the role. They are huge shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to coming to Ireland and meeting the many great people who play, coach, do volunteer work and support our great game.

Outgoing president, Stella DownesGave an emotional farewell to the meeting:

What to say at the moment is difficult, but very concise I really enjoyed the role. The warmth of the welcome that I received everywhere was just beautiful.

To be honest, at the beginning of the role I wandered to Warren Deutom and asked legitimate, does Cricket Ireland really need a president? In the past year I started the importance of the role in representing Cricket Ireland for our base in clubs and for hosts and dignitaries on the world stage. I was lucky to see so many successes, but also the courage and sportiness that are shown in the defeat.

There are many highlights to mention, but several that stood out are the test match in Belfast, the huge success of the Women's T20 team, the victories for the Men in Clontarf My Home Club, the Girls' World Cup team under 19, the first inter-pro in Connacht, the finale of the Irish Senior Cup and National Cup in Cork, the T20 Cup Finals at Phoenix.

Outside the field it was fantastic to see the progress at the National Stadium and Failte Solar on board.

While I say goodbye to this wonderful role, I really hope that cricket will continue to grow and bloom, and that every club will embrace equality and diversity. I hope that the national stadium will be completed and supported by fans, and that we will continue to bump over our weight on the world stage and that success in large tournaments will be the norm.

I am really grateful for the small band of dedicated staff in Cricket Ireland for their support and encouragement and wish Donna good in the coming year.