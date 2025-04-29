Why did the Football player Shedeur Sanders college fall on the fifth round in the NFL design?

It is not often that the 144th general choice is the biggest story of the NFL concept.

But Shedeur Sanders was not the usual 144th pick and his situation crossed football. The story about Sanders faded lines between sports, race and culture.

The former Quarterback of the University of Colorado was the center of a three -day spectacle of shrinkage that will live in the footballore for a long time. Sanders fell from a potential top-five general selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an unbearable slide in which his supporters fiddle and laughed opponents.

The Cleveland Browns finally ended the misery of Sanders with the No. 144 selection and added the 23-year-old to a busy Quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, fellow-smokie Dillon Gabriel and the wounded Deshaun Watson.

Five quarterbacks were selected in this year's design for Sanders, including Gabriel and number 1 General Pick Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Coach Dion Sanders, is one of the biggest stories in the University Football in the past four years, first in Jackson State and then at the Buffaloes. The game of the Quarterback on the field, and sometimes brash personality on and off, has made him one of the lightning bars of the sport.

Below, the Associated Press investigates some of the possible reasons for the free fall of Sanders, with the help of the QB's own words, the comments of his father, the analysis of experts and his performance on the field.

Shedeur Sanders: the personality

What the Sanders said: “You have to understand, when that last name is on your back, you will be attacked and ridiculed by no -sayers,” said Colorado Coach Deion Sanders.

Van Shedeur Sanders: “I'm just going to be myself, so you like it or you don't.”

What others said: the younger Sanders carries with the highest confidence, just like his father did when he started a two-sport in the NFL and Major League Baseball in the 1990s. But some experts who cover the competition (usually with the help of anonymous sources) said that the confidence of Sanders NFL staff could irritate, especially during the interview process in the combination of the competition. The Elder Sanders was occasionally pronounced on social media about the talent of his son and accepted critics.

“All these things started to beat for teams, and I am not saying that it is correct for teams, but it is clearly delivered for teams. … This is clearly a way for the NFL and his teams to let him and someone else know after him that you cannot use yourself in this way,” said Jonathan Jones, an NFL analysis, an NFL -analysis.

What Sanders did: the younger Sanders may be brash, he has set up a modified space for the Tapnacht, but it is said that he maintained a 3.9 GPa in Colorado and was never involved in incidents outside the field that would indicate serious concerns of the character.

Reading between the lines: J. Kenyatta Cavil, the Interim Dean of Education and Sports Studies at Texas Southern University, said that the pushback when it went on Sanders was no surprise.

Cavil said that Deion and Shedeur Sanders have done remarkable work to control the career of the younger Sanders, from a private medicine school to Jackson State to Colorado. That turned out to be a problem.

“That is what is unique in this dichotomy, is that you have a coach and a son for a while, who could control for a while,” said Cavil, and added later: “They had the ability to transform spaces so that they could be their unique and authentic self, which is not always acceptable in the social structure.”

Shedeur Sanders: On the field

What his supporters said: “This is a man who is extremely accurate. He is extremely mobile. He has a lot of mental horsepower. He played the game at a high level,” said former NFL player and front-office Executive Louis Riddick, now an ESPN analyst.

What others said: the most important criticism of Sanders' football skills are that he takes too much bags, is not overly athletic and has no big arm power. He had opportunities during the pre-Draft process to tackle those worries, but did not always benefit from opportunities to train for scouts.

“For a player who had several questions, both about the talent level, how he would fit into an NFL system, how he would adapt to his playing style at the university, but also about the potential culture shock to play for the first time for someone who is not his father, there were chances that Shookeur Sanders could have taken,” Tom Pelissero said Tom Pelissero, said, “Pelissero ,, ,, ,y,,” Pelissero,, “Pelissero,” Pelissero, “Pelissero,” Pelissero. seemed to feel that he was an elite category where he could choose the few teams he wanted to go. “

What Sanders did: Sanders had a productive four seasons at the university and ended his career with 50 games played in Four Seasons Two in Jackson State and two in Colorado. He completed more than 70% of his passes for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. He finished eighth in last year's Heisman Trophy while teammate Travis Hunter won the prize. Hunter was drawn up by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the number 2 general choice.

Reading between the lines: It is not uncommon for a good university of quarterback to be overlooked, even with great statistics, due to worries, ranging from size to speed to arm strength. Famous, seven times Super Bowl-winning Quarterback Tom Brady was the 199th general choice from Michigan in 2000 before he started one of the most successful careers in NFL history. But none of those overlooked Quarterbacks had the football world translated as Sheteur Sanders had during his university career.

Shedeur Sanders: In the NFL

What Shedeur Sanders said: Despite the embarrassing sketch -free fall, including a joke -calling orchestrated by the son of a coach of Atlanta Falcons and President Donald Trump who weigh in Sanders, get the chance to prove his value in the NFL. His first chance is with the browns, which have added several quarterbacks in the low season in an attempt to find a long -term solution.

“I am really grateful to have, the chance for people to actually see the real self and not being able to see things that may be true or not,” said Sanders.

What others said: Brown's general manager Andrew Berry exchanged in the design to land Sanders after he fell on the fifth round, the feeling that potential problems were worth the risk.

“We felt that he was a good, solid prospect in the most important position. We had the feeling that it was at a point that he was probably wrong with the draft. Really, the acquisition costs were quite light, and it is a man that we think can surpass his design slot.

Reading between the lines: Cavil de Southern Interim Dean of Texas said he expects the news cycle to move quickly and Sanders will have something of a delay until the training camp of the browns starts in the summer. In the meantime, there will be more about the design -free fall of the Quarterback. What really matters is how he performs from this point.

“A year from now on, for the rest of his career, whatever success he has or not, people will return to this point,” said Cavil. “It will be a story about overcoming all these obstacles or someone who couldn't get it done.”

AP Pro football writer Rob Maaddi has contributed to this report.