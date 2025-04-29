Jury showed surveillance video in 2018 Hockey Sexual Abuse Trial





London, on the first day of the second test for five former NHL players accused of a sexual attack of 2018 on Monday was shown with closed circuit videos from the bar in the night of the alleged incident. The crowns are first witness, det. Tiffany Waque of the London Police Service, verified the origin of the videos and identified to the jury where the complainant and a friend were in Jacks Bar on Richmond Street while each video played in court. De rechtbank kreeg 14 video's, vier afbeeldingen en een lay -outdiagram van de bar, verzameld uit Jacks in de nacht van 18 juni 2018. De video's toonden de klager, die EM wordt genoemd vanwege een publicatieverbod op haar naam, het lijken op de bar, het bestellen van drankjes, dans en gebruikte de geldautomaat in de bar in de loop van de bar in de loop van de loop van ongeveer een uur. Three videos show a group of young men who gather on the street in a line -up in front of the bar, the front door and the stairs of the bar come on and order drinks in a bar inside jacks. Who are these guys? Assistant Crown Heather Donkers asked Waque. Members of the World Junior Championship Team, Det. Waque replied. Earlier in the day, the crown spoke about what it felt that the verdict would hang. This is a case about permission, Donkers said in her opening statement. And, just as important, this is a case about what is not permission. Donkers explained details about evidence that she expected that the crown and the defense would introduce during the trial, including what would have been done in the hotel room in the Delta Panters after a Hockey Canada Gala on 18 June 2018. Opening statements are considered a summary of what the crown intends to present as evidence and are not intended as proof. It is expected that the defense will present its statement after the Kronenzaak is based. For the opening statement, Justice Justice Maria Carroccia reads instructions to the new jury that you, and you alone, will decide the facts in this case. She warned the jury, consisting of nine women and five men after the resignation of two alternations, not to talk about this case outside the courtroom, not to look at news reports about the case and in no way communicate with someone about the case. Violating one of these conditions can lead to a mistrial. The players and their lawyers stood up and faced the jury when the charges were read in the judicial record on Monday. Michael McLeod, 27, is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dillon Dube, 26, Cal Foote, 26, Alex Forenton, 25, and Carter Hart, 26, are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. On Monday to the court before the jury was shorter than normal due to the federal elections. The testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

