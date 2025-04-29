Rick Westhead: Jury hears the first proof in the London hockey process

Content advice: This article contains accusations of sexual violence.

London, Ont. A jury that decided the fate of five former members of the World Hockey Team of the World Hockey of Canadas 2018, a series of security videos was viewed on Monday that a series of security videos showed, the complainant in the business, who arrives at a London bar on June 18, a bar, a barnoon, moving a bartoon, a census rage, a gaoneraat, a censal rone. And a busy dance floor.

The videos were part of the first testimony that were heard by the jury of nine women and five men in Ontario Superior Court in the business against Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

The players are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who is identified in a London hotel in a London hotel in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Golf and Gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation.

The players have not all guilty. If they are convicted, they are confronted with no less than 10 years in prison.

The videos, which have no sound, also show members of the World Junior Team arriving in Jacks Bar at about the same time as EM The players, many of whom wear T-shirts and backward baseball hats, have checked their IDs before they enter the establishment.

London police officer Tiffany Waque testified that the series of videos and photos were obtained by the police in connection with their investigation into the incident. The photos contain an image of the current Ottawa Senaters player Drake Batherson with his 2018 World Junior Championship Ring and a drawing of the Layout from Jacks Bar.

The court ended on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury that she ended early, so that jury members could vote in the federal elections. Waque is planned to continue her testimony on Tuesday morning.

In the opening declaration of the governments earlier on Monday, assistant-crown lawyer Heather Donkers described an hour-long alleged sexual attack that started early in the morning of 19 June 2018, with an SMS message sent by MCleod to his teammates from Team Canada with the question of whether anyone was interested in participating in a 3-manner.

Donkers told the jury on Monday that the case is against the five players about permission. And equally important, it's about what is not permission.

This case is about or [E.M.] Completely agreed to take on any case of sexual act that took place when they took place, Donkers said. At the end of this process we will ask you to find each of the five defendants guilty of sexual violence because they touch [E.M.] Without its voluntary agreement with every sexual act when it took place.

The five players were in a courtroom that was full of the families and friends of the players, members of the media and the public, and listened explicitly while Donkers speeches the jury.

Donkers told the jury that EM, who was then 20, went to Jacks Bar in London on 18 June 2018 with a group of friends and consumed about eight alcoholic beverages during the evening. While she was at the bar, McLeod and Dube belonged to the hockey players who surrounded EM on the dance floor, Donkers said.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m. McLeod and EM left the bar and went to Mcleods Room 209 in the Delta Armories Hotel in London, where the hockey players stayed. Donkers said that EM and McLeod had consensual sex.

Shortly after that sexual act, the atmosphere ended in the room, Donkers said. [E.M.] Will testify that she was Mr. MCLEOD observed on his phone and she believed he sent people, but she didn't know who or what he was reporting.

Donkers said that the jury would see copies of those SMS messages, including reports that Mr. McLeod sent to his teammates in a group cat asking who wants to be quickly in a 3 -way. 209- Mikey.

You will also hear that Mr. Mcleod went into the hall and invited people in his room, where [E.M.] Still, naked, under the blankets of the bed, Donkers said. It didn't take long, more and more men started to arrive in room 209. There were a maximum of 10 men in this standard format hotel room at different points at night.

Donkers said that em witnesses that she felt drunk, surprised by what happened and uncertain how to react.

You will hear from some witnesses that at different times at night, [E.M.] offered to perform sexual acts or asked if anyone would have sex with her, Donkers said. And you will hear from [E.M.] That she went on all night with what the men in the room wanted what she felt that they had expected from her because she was drunk, uncomfortable and she didn't know what would happen if she did something else.

You are expected to hear from [E.M.]and others in the Chamber, which in this context each of the five accused in this case had sexual contact [E.M.] Without her voluntary agreement with the specific actions that took place.

Donkers said that McLeod, Hart and Dube oral sex obtained from [E.M.]that DUBE struck without her permission [E.M.] On her naked buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else, that forenton had vaginal sex without her permission [E.M.] in the bathroom, and that without her permission, the Foote took the splits over [E.M.]S face while she lay on the floor, genitals graze over her face.

We expect you to hear evidence that Mr. McLeod was sexually abused at the end of the night [E.M.] Once again by penetrating her vaginal without her permission, Donkers said.

De Kroon expects you will not hear [E.M.] That she said no to the specific sexual acts that form a sexual abuse, nor that they physically resist at those moments. But we expect you will hear it [E.M.] Witnesses that when she was in this hotel room, at the age of 20, and a group of large men she did not know they spoke to each other as if she were not there, and then they started telling her to do certain things, she did not feel she had a choice in the business. Occasionally she tried to leave the room, but the men pulled her over to stay. And so she noticed that she went through the movements and just tried to get through the night by doing and saying what she believed they wanted.

Donkers explained why McLeod is confronted with the second indictment of sexual violence as a party in the violation.

This count relates to the expected evidence that Mr. McLeod helped his teammates during the night and encouraged to get sexually involved in [E.M.]Knowing she had not agreed, Donkers told the jury.

Donkers said that jury members would hear a testimony about two short videos taken by McLeod van [E.M.] towards the end of the night, in which [E.M.] Excellent including it was all consensual.

Listen carefully when [E.M.] Testifies about what happened before and during the recording of these videos, Donkers said. Pay attention not only to what was said in these videos, but also what was not said … At the end of the process, the Kroon expects to claim that these videos are not proof of permission for one of the specific actions to which the charges relate.

Donkers said there would also be a witness about what would happen in the Delta after the evening.

We expect you to hear and see evidence [E.M.] Leaving the Delta Hotel in Tears and calling a friend in that raised emotional state before she took an Uber house and cried in the shower, Donkers said. We expect you to hear evidence that the police will be contacted, and then about SMS messages sent by Mr. McLeod [E.M.]Including a message in which he said: what can you do to make this disappear?

Donkers said there would also be evidence about a group cat between some members of the team, including all five defendants, a few days later, in which there were discussions about what was happening in the hotel, and to ensure that they all said to researchers the same.

We expect that you will hear evidence about individual phone calls from Dillon Dube and Callan Foote who ask some of their teammates to leave what they had done [E.M.] When describing what had taken place in the hotel room, Donkers said.

After Donkers had terminated her opening statement, she read the jury an agreed declaration of facts a statement that none of the parties disputed.

Donkers told the jury that the London police received five videos in 2022 from Batherson's mobile phone. Donkers also said that in 2019 McLeod gave the police two videos that were filmed in his hotel room on 19 June. One of the videos was filmed at 3.25 pm and the other was filmed at 4:26 am

The police also received one continuous Snapchat video in three segments of the phone from McLeods, Donkers told the jury.

After Donkers had read the agreed factual statement, Waque started her testimony.